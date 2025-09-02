Nathan MacKinnon reveals staggering number of hockey sticks he goes through in an NHL season

Nathan MacKinnon joined a Q&amp;A with Cwench Hydration on Monday. A short clip from the session was posted on X, in which he answered questions about goals, hobbies and stick preferences. One response stood out more than the others, and it showed how much equipment he uses in a season.MacKinnon was asked how many sticks he goes through in one year. And to everyone's surprise, he said the number is around 400.&quot;My trainers don't like me very much, probably 400,&quot; MacKinnon said.Most NHL players use close to 100 sticks in a season. His number is far above that, 4x more than normal.MacKinnon also shared his most memorable goal; he picked his goal against the United States in the Four Nations final.&quot;The goal against the U.S. this year in the Four Nations final,&quot; MacKinnon said. &quot;That was pretty cool.&quot;MacKinnon scored early for Canada in that game. He scored at 4:48 in the first period, and later it was Connor McDavid's golden goal, which helped them win 3-2 in overtime.The Avalanche forward also talked about kayaking as a sport he would play besides hockey. He said it was a sport he practiced when he was younger.&quot;Kayaking, growing up I did competitive kayaking, it's kind of a random thing, but here it's, like, really big. So, my parents would just drop me off and I would kayak all day. I got decent.&quot;Another question focused on how he tapes his stick. MacKinnon said he tapes it from heel to toe. This is a common method among players. According to Pro Stock Hockey, this style helps with puck control and shot spin. MacKinnon values these small details to improve his game.Nathan MacKinnon remains one of the NHL’s top players. Last season, he recorded 32 goals and 116 points in 79 games. He has more than 1,000 career points with the Avalanche.Mike Rupp compares Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in playoff impactNHL analyst Mike Rupp shared his thoughts on what makes Connor McDavid stand out. On NHL Network, he said McDavid keeps Edmonton competitive even when the roster is not complete.Rupp compared McDavid to Nathan MacKinnon, noting that MacKinnon often plays with stronger support in Colorado.“He's had a better squad,&quot; Rupp said on Thursday. &quot;And that's not, we just spoke about Nathan MacKinnon. I'm just saying that's where the gap is for me. Connor, it doesn’t matter who is on that Edmonton roster. They are going to be a handful come playoff time. And that’s so impressive to me.”For Mike Rupp, McDavid’s consistent playoff performances are what make the Oilers a serious challenge every spring.