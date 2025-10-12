Nathan MacKinnon takes harsh dig at Avalanche fan base as Colorado gets booed in 4-5 loss to Dallas Stars

Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche lost 5-4 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. After two strong wins against LA Kings and Utah Mammoth, the Avs faced tough competition against Dallas. Both teams were scoring back and forth, and Mackinnon's third-period power play goal evened the score 4-4, sending the game into overtime. But both teams failed to score in the extra period, and it went to a shootout. Finally, Dallas claimed the win with Mikko Rantanen's game-winning goal.During the game, the Avalanche had to face boos from their home crowd because of missing four power-play opportunities. MacKinnon's lone goal was the only power-play goal that they scored. Speaking about their power play, Mackinnon said:&quot;Oh, um, I thought it (power play) was really good tonight. Um, a lot of great chances. I know we were getting booed. Um, I guess they don't really know what a good power play looks like. We had a ton of chances, and just nothing was going in, and we finally got one. So, I guess they gotta boo us more.&quot;The Avalanche went 1-for-5 on the power play but had strong offensive pressure. The team generated several quality shots that were stopped by Oettinger. They outshot Dallas 39-22 in the game. Their effort was solid, even though they did not get the win.Thomas Harley, Nathan Bastian, Jason Robertson, and Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger made 35 saves for the Stars. Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had a goal and two assists for Colorado. Gavin Brindley and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Avalanche.Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on facing DallasApart from Nathan MacKinnon, head coach Jared Bednar also liked the Colorado Avalanche's overall performance. He called it their best offensive performance of the season so far. &quot;I really liked the way we played tonight, like the things that we talked about after Game 2, we were so much better at,&quot; Bednar said, via NHL.com. &quot;Our most dangerous offensive game of the year, by a mile. &quot;It's a frustrating team to play because they capitalize on every opportunity they get, their goalie makes big saves, and their special teams are really good, right?”The Stars blocked 25 shots compared to Colorado’s eight. Face-offs were close, but Dallas made better use of their chances. Now, both teams will face each other next year on March 6.Colorado will play their next game on Monday against Buffalo Sabres. The game will start at 10:30 AM MDT.