  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • Nathan MacKinnon takes harsh dig at Avalanche fan base as Colorado gets booed in 4-5 loss to Dallas Stars

Nathan MacKinnon takes harsh dig at Avalanche fan base as Colorado gets booed in 4-5 loss to Dallas Stars

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:51 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Nathan MacKinnon talked about Colorado Avalanche's powerplay in 5-4 shootout loss (Source: Imagn)

Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche lost 5-4 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. After two strong wins against LA Kings and Utah Mammoth, the Avs faced tough competition against Dallas.

Ad

Both teams were scoring back and forth, and Mackinnon's third-period power play goal evened the score 4-4, sending the game into overtime. But both teams failed to score in the extra period, and it went to a shootout. Finally, Dallas claimed the win with Mikko Rantanen's game-winning goal.

During the game, the Avalanche had to face boos from their home crowd because of missing four power-play opportunities. MacKinnon's lone goal was the only power-play goal that they scored.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking about their power play, Mackinnon said:

"Oh, um, I thought it (power play) was really good tonight. Um, a lot of great chances. I know we were getting booed. Um, I guess they don't really know what a good power play looks like. We had a ton of chances, and just nothing was going in, and we finally got one. So, I guess they gotta boo us more."
Ad
Ad

The Avalanche went 1-for-5 on the power play but had strong offensive pressure. The team generated several quality shots that were stopped by Oettinger. They outshot Dallas 39-22 in the game. Their effort was solid, even though they did not get the win.

Thomas Harley, Nathan Bastian, Jason Robertson, and Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger made 35 saves for the Stars. Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had a goal and two assists for Colorado. Gavin Brindley and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Avalanche.

Ad

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on facing Dallas

Apart from Nathan MacKinnon, head coach Jared Bednar also liked the Colorado Avalanche's overall performance. He called it their best offensive performance of the season so far.

"I really liked the way we played tonight, like the things that we talked about after Game 2, we were so much better at," Bednar said, via NHL.com. "Our most dangerous offensive game of the year, by a mile.
Ad
"It's a frustrating team to play because they capitalize on every opportunity they get, their goalie makes big saves, and their special teams are really good, right?”

The Stars blocked 25 shots compared to Colorado’s eight. Face-offs were close, but Dallas made better use of their chances. Now, both teams will face each other next year on March 6.

Colorado will play their next game on Monday against Buffalo Sabres. The game will start at 10:30 AM MDT.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications