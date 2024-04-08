"Need more teams from Canada" "Houston Coyotes 2025" - Hockey fans react as Houston, Atlanta groups meet with NHL for expansion team push

NHL expansion news reported by an insider on Monday has sparked excitement among hockey enthusiasts. NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes reported that representatives from the Tilman Fertitta-led Houston group and the Vernon Krause-led Atlanta group were meeting with the league in New York City.

"I’m told that members of the Tilman Fertitta led Houston group, and the Vernon Krause led Atlanta group are meeting with the @NHL in NYC," Weekes wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

This development prompted reactions from passionate fans on X. One user expressed a sentiment commonly echoed by many Canadian hockey enthusiasts, writing:

"No more American cities. We need more teams based in Canada."

Expand Tweet

Another fan, identifying as an Avs (Colorado Avalanche) supporter, made a passionate plea for a Canadian expansion team, specifically mentioning Quebec:

"Avs fan here stopping by to say this: Quebec has waited long enough. It’s time. They have an arena ready. Tickets would sell out in less than 10 minutes. Make it happen NHL!"

Expand Tweet

In contrast, a different fan offered support for Atlanta and pointed out that the city has a huge hockey fanbase:

"Atlanta will be fine…had a huge base…just took too long based on the expansion rules to sniff the playoffs. Big youth hockey programs down that way."

Expand Tweet

One fan listed down his favorite expansion cities:

"I'll take Houston, Kansas City, Quebec City and even Saskatchewan before Atlanta again..."

This fan shared a clever perspective:

"Fertitta should just outbid coyotes on the land. Houston Coyotes 2025"

Atlanta had a team in the past, and this particular fan defended speculations against the city and its failure to maintain the franchise:

"People saying Atlanta was a failure and they shouldn’t go back were clearly not following the nhl back then. If they had a successful team for once I could see a similar boom that occurred with the Panthers in 21."

There is no shortage of ideas among fans, one posted:

"This is all about American markets for the next TV deal. Relocate the Yotes to SLC. Expand to Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix and another city."

Not all were happy at the news of the expansion discussion, as a fan shared:

"Nooo, especially Atlanta, they already failed twice. Keep the NHL at 32 teams."

One fan questioned:

"Why isn’t there a push to get Quebec City a team before the Southeast and I’m tired of the same excuses. Hockey will work there."

A survey conducted for the NHL team name for Utah

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and the National Hockey League have engaged in discussions for multiple years, exploring the possibility of establishing a team in Utah. In January, Smith officially asked the league to begin the expansion process, indicating readiness as early as the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

He proposed using Delta Center, where the Jazz play, as a temporary venue until a new arena is constructed.