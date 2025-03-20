“Needs his 50 tonight” “I knew it hurt”: Oilers fans react as HC Kris Knoblauch gives concerning update on Leon Draisaitl’s availability against Jets

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl's availability for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets is in doubt.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch announced during his pregame media availability that Draisaitl is doubtful to play and is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He appeared to have suffered the ailment in a collision with Nick Schmaltz during Edmonton's 7-1 win over Utah on Tuesday.

Knoblauch said that the Oilers will be cautious with their superstar center and take it on a game-to-game basis to ensure he's healthy for the playoffs.

Fans reacted to Draisaitl's surprising injury news on X (formerly Twitter).

"I do not accept this. He needs his 50 tonight!!," one fan tweeted.

"I knew that collision with Nick Schmaltz hurt him. Soon as it happened I knew it hurt," another fan tweeted.

"So why did he play 23 minutes in a 7-1 blowout. there's just no logic with this coaching staff," a fan wrote.

More fans shared their reactions.

"I would be alarmed if he didn’t play the rest of the game on tuesday. Seems like they are cautious with his injury; Better to have him healthy for the playoffs rather than potentially aggravating the injury," one fan wrote.

"No, I need him to get his 50 tonight," another fan said.

"Then why would he have played so much when they’re up especially in the last couple minutes of the last game. Is an 18 game point streak more important than being healthy for the playoffs?" a fan commented.

Oilers fans are not happy to hear the news and are concerned for their superstar. However, it sounds like the injury is not too serious and that Edmonton is just playing it safe.

Leon Draisaitl is the favorite to win the Hart Trophy

It remains to be seen whether Leon Draisaitl's injury absence will impact his chances at taking home his second Hart Trophy as league MVP.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Draisaitl is the favorite at -250, while Connor Hellebuyck (+200) and Nathan MacKinnon (+800) round out the top three.

He is having an excellent season, racking up 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games. He is second in the NHL in point scoring behind Nathan MacKinnon (104 points) and has an 11-goal cushion as the league's leading goal scorer over William Nylander (38 goals).

The Edmonton Oilers will have to go to battle without Draisaitl on Thursday when they host the Winnipeg Jets. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

