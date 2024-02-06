"Needs to keep his trap shut": Pat McAfee blasts Frank Seravalli for viral rant about Sidney Crosby missing All-Star Draft 

Pat McAfee had some strong words for hockey insider Frank Seravalli for his viral rant about Sidney Crosby missing the NHL All-Star Draft.

It all started during the NHL All-Star Weekend, which ended on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Crosby was the sole representative of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the All-Star event.

The All-Star weekend kicked off with the player draft, where Crosby was one of the notable absentees. Nevertheless, Crosby sent a short video and was represented at the draft by a youth Timbits hockey player.

Following the conclusion of the player draft, a short video of Crosby performing a solo training session in Montana was posted on social media. The video, though, did not sit well with Seravalli, who blasted Crosby with a barrage of rants for missing out on the All-Star events.

On the "Garbage Time" segment, Seravalli expressed his frustration toward Crosby missing the All-Star Draft:

“I think it’s garbage that year-in and year-out at All-Star weekend that when he decides to show up and play, Sidney Crosby doesn’t get more heat from anyone.”

Seravalli also questioned why Crosby doesn't show up for the NHL All-Star player draft while other players do. The insider wondered why there isn't much discussion about it:

“Why is it that every other NHL All-Star can show up and participate in the player draft, but Sidney Crosby doesn’t, and no one says boo about it."

On the Pat McAfee's podcast alongside former NHLer P.K. Subban, McAfee slammed Seravalli for his remarks on Crosby.

"Who's that Canadian, Frank? What was that? That thing's name? Frankie is the guy who talks sh*t about Sydney. Ah, Seravalli, that guy. P.K. tell him he needs to go in and keep his trap shut when he's talking about Sidney Crosby, Okay." - McAfee added

This year, Crosby played for Team MacKinnon, who lost to Team Connor McDavid 4-3 in the semifinal. "Sid the Kid" had two assists. In the final, Team Auston Matthews beat Team McDavid 7-4 and took home $1 million.

How many All-Star appearances has Sidney Crosby made?

2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game

Crosby is widely regarded as one of the best players to play in the modern NHL. The 36-year-old Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has been with the Penguins since he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2005 NHL draft.

Sidney Crosby, in his 19-year-long career, has been named an All-Star nine times. Only Mario Lemieux (13) has made more appearances in the All-Star than Crosby while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Meanwhile, the record for the most All-Star appearances belongs to "Mr. Hockey," Gordie Howe, who made it to the All-Stars a whopping 23 times.