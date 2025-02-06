"Needs to make hockey more accessible" - NHLers make their feelings heard on Gary Bettman's potential retirement

NHL players believe league commissioner Gary Bettman needs to make hockey more accessible among other thoughts, a survey revealed. The survey was conducted by The Athletic and published on February 5, showed that 54.55% of players surveyed believe that Gary Bettman should retire.

The players surveyed offered various reasons for their comments. In particular, one player stated:

"The culture of the league needs to change. The league needs to make hockey more accessible to lots of people. Stephen A. Smith doesn't get fired up about hockey, and he should be."

Another player added:

"I think it would be good to have a fresh face.”

In addition to comments calling for Gary Bettman to step down, other comments focused on when Bettman would likely leave. Some players believed that Bettman would leave following the next collective-bargaining agreement, ensuring the league isn’t in the middle of turmoil.

Meanwhile, other players voiced their support for Bettman, stating:

"I think he's done a great job with the league. It keeps growing."

Another player stated:

"I feel like he's done a pretty good job with our sport in terms of getting TV deals.”

Moreover, players understand that COVID disrupted part of the league’s growth, something which no one can blame on Bettman.

There is no indication that Bettman is likely to retire any time soon. But if he does, naming the league’s next commissioner will be one of the biggest decisions in NHL history.

Gary Bettman’s legacy of growing the NHL

Gary Bettman was named commissioner on December 12, 1992, with the mandate to grow the NHL in the United States. He began his term on February 1, 1993, leading an aggressive expansion plan that’s seen the league grow to 32 teams, some in non-traditional markets.

While Bettman inherited the expansion movement of the early 90s, his first big move was adding the Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks ahead of the 1993-94 season. In addition to expansion, several teams relocated during the Bettman era.

Clubs like the Winnipeg Jets, Quebec Nordiques, and Atlanta Thrashers moved from one city to another amid controversial ownership issues.

Bettman’s critics have pointed out that his agenda has radically focused on the United States, leaving traditional Canadian markets underrepresented. For example, there was a strong movement to bring back the Quebec Nordiques during the last round of expansion.

However, Bettman and the league felt that Quebec City was not the most appropriate market for a full-fledged NHL franchise.

Bettman’s biggest criticisms were the work stoppages that led to partial or full cancelation of entire seasons due to labor negotiations. The 2004-05 lockout season is one such example.

His legacy of expansion and growth in the NHL is undeniable. The sport is bigger than ever and attracts some of the sporting world’s most talented athletes.

