"Negotiations are ongoing": Evgeny Kuznetsov exploring his options for much-awaited NHL return

Evgeny Kuznetsov, currently an unrestricted free agent, is working on a return to the NHL. In a mid-July column by MatchTV's Stepan Karpushin, Kuznetsov's agent Shumi Babaev said that the intention is to find a place to call home for the Russian forward.

Ad

"There is no such talk now," Babaev told Match TV. (translated by Google from Russian) "There is simply a desire to find a team where he will be needed."

Kuznetsov is not looking for a Stanley Cup contender; he can join a team where he can make a meaningful contribution.

Evgeny Kuznetsov played the 2024-25 season with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL. He had 12 goals and 25 assists in 39 regular-season games. He added three points in six playoff games. SKA lost in the first round to Dynamo Moscow. In April, the club terminated Kuznetsov’s contract, following which he is considering a return to the NHL.

Ad

Trending

Kuznetsov has 173 goals and 402 assists in 743 NHL games. His best season was in 2017–18, with the Washington Capitals, where he scored 83 points and won the Stanley Cup. He also played briefly for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023-24 season.

The forward's last NHL contract was an eight-year $62.4 million contract with a cap hit of $7.8 million per season. He is not expected to sign a deal like that again, but teams may still see value in his skills and experience. He could help in a middle-six role.

Ad

Kuznetsov – known for his skating and playmaking – may not score as he used to, but can still make a valuable contribution. His NHL return depends on finding the right fit.

"Options are emerging, negotiations are ongoing," Babaev said. "but I can’t give any specifics yet."

So, for now, Evgeny Kuznetsov is waiting for the next opportunity.

Alex Ovechkin shared his take on Evgeny Kuznetsov's potential NHL return

Following the MatchTV reports, Alex Ovechkin was asked if Evgeny Kuznetsov might return to the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin said Kuznetsov will decide with his agent, and wished him luck in the NHL or KHL.

Ad

"Can Evgeny return to Washington? This is not a question for me, but for his agent," Ovechkin said to gazeta.ru, (translated from Russian by Google) "He has his own head on his shoulders. God willing, he signs a contract with a club and shows his level either in the NHL or the KHL."

Ovechkin added that the Capitals' decisions are made by the general manager and the scouting staff. He trusts them to know what’s best for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama