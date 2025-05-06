  • home icon
  • Neuroscience expert worried as Anthony Stolarz's brain injury symptoms elicit concussion warnings

Neuroscience expert worried as Anthony Stolarz's brain injury symptoms elicit concussion warnings

By ARJUN B
Modified May 06, 2025 03:36 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Anthony Stolarz's brain injury symptoms elicit concussion warnings from neuroscience expert - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz sustained a concerning head injury during Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Just over 7 minutes into the second period, Panthers forward Sam Bennett clipped Stolarz in the head with his arm while skating past the crease.

Stolarz remained at the goal for over two more minutes before leaving during a stoppage in play. As per insider Chris Johnston, Stolarz was later stretchered out of Scotiabank Arena for further evaluation.

The incident prompted a response from neuroscience expert Dr. Chris Nowinski, Ph.D, Founding CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Nowinski expressed worry over the injury, saying:

"This is not good. Sending prayers. This is precisely why at @ConcussionLF, we continue to pressure the NHL to do better. Concussion/traumatic brain injury is far more serious than anyone wants to talk about."
Before exiting the game, Anthony Stolarz was seen vomiting into a bucket. This is an alarming concussion symptom.

Stolarz stopped 8 out of 9 shots before being replaced by Joseph Woll.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Ruth John S
