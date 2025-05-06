Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz sustained a concerning head injury during Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Just over 7 minutes into the second period, Panthers forward Sam Bennett clipped Stolarz in the head with his arm while skating past the crease.
Stolarz remained at the goal for over two more minutes before leaving during a stoppage in play. As per insider Chris Johnston, Stolarz was later stretchered out of Scotiabank Arena for further evaluation.
The incident prompted a response from neuroscience expert Dr. Chris Nowinski, Ph.D, Founding CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Nowinski expressed worry over the injury, saying:
"This is not good. Sending prayers. This is precisely why at @ConcussionLF, we continue to pressure the NHL to do better. Concussion/traumatic brain injury is far more serious than anyone wants to talk about."
Before exiting the game, Anthony Stolarz was seen vomiting into a bucket. This is an alarming concussion symptom.
Stolarz stopped 8 out of 9 shots before being replaced by Joseph Woll.
