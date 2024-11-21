"Never know what he's going to do" - John Tortorella draws similarities between Matvei Michkov and $70 million Flyers star

Matvei Michkov has been solid for the Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-2) this season. In his first action at the NHL level, the former top prospect has 15 points in 18 games in about 17 minutes of ice time. John Tortorella has first-hand seen how well the young hockey player has done this year.

The Flyers coach compared his young star to Travis Konecny - who signed an eight-year, $70 million contract with Philadelphia in July. Konecny has 23 points in 20 games this year, and Tortorella said before the Flyers's most recent outing:

"He's not the fastest skater, he's not the quickest," Tortorella said. "But he has this innate ability to be able to make plays in tight and I remember coaching Panarin in Columbus, he can make plays all over the place... We want him to explore and not be afraid to make a mistake."

"Now, if he starts going off the rails a little too much, that's when we have to coach him a little bit. Very similar to TK [Konency], but he makes great offensive plays, so we want to allow him to do that," he added.

Tortorella acknowledged that Michkov's play resembles Konecny's. The Flyers coach admitted that both sets of players contribute positively to the offense, and thus, the team wants to allow Michkov to do that before deciding when it is the right time to reel him back in.

Matvei Michkov was once a healthy scratch

The praise Matvei Michkov received from his coach carries much more weight, considering that the young player was a healthy scratch a few weeks ago. Michkov didn't play, which sparked intense debate in hockey.

Matvei Michkov in action for the Philadelphia Flyers (Credits: IMAGN)

John Tortorella said at the time via Broad Street Hockey:

“It’s part of the process. Just part of the process. I mean, I told you guys. Young guy, they can watch tape too as part of their development. It’s trying to help them.

That process may have paid off, as Michkov is back in good form and his coach's good graces. The Flyers did lose to the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes 4-1, and Michkov had two unsuccessful shots on goal during the game.

