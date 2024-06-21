"Never say never" — Bruins' Linus Ullmark doesn't rule out shock trade to Toronto Maple Leafs

A trade sending Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins to the Toronto Maple Leafs would be a surprise, but it's one that the player isn't ruling out. As most hockey players know, things can change quickly. That might include a sudden change to a team they never expected to play for. Ullmark isn't going to let himself be surprised.

The goalkeeper said on the "Leafs Nation" podcast:

"You know, I played for Buffalo, they're just across the border. There's some emotions there. And then you always see we have the Bruins and the history that goes behind that. You can never say never, obviously."

Ullmark plays a premium position well, and it's one that the Maple Leafs need. There's an obvious fit even if the two sides have a new rivalry. A trade between two rival teams is rare but not impossible.

Ullmark continued:

"There are certain things that you can't control in this life, and you never know where you're going to end up sometimes. So for me, I love playing against them. And as it is right now, I would love to still play against them as a Bruin."

Ullmark is a Bruin, and he will continue to be so until he's not. That is sometimes out of the player's control, but this situation isn't one that the goalie is concerning himself with too much.

Linus Ullmark open to Senators trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't the only team that might be interested in dealing for Linus Ullmark. The Ottawa Senators might also be interested in landing the high-profile goalie. There's just one caveat: They are on Ullmark's no-trade clause.

Linus Ullmark is a hot trade candidate right now

However, according to NHL analyst David Pagnotta, two sources near the situation have confirmed that Linus Ullmark would be willing to waive that if the Boston Bruins came to an agreement with Ottawa.

The goalkeeper is clearly in high demand this offseason. He plays one of the most valuable positions on the ice, and several teams are reportedly considering a move. For now, he's a Bruin, but that seems like it could change at any moment.