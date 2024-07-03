"Never thought this day would come": Jonathan Marchessault bids Vegas Golden Knights adieu in heartfelt IG post

Jonathan Marchessault signed a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators following his seven-year stint with the Vegas Golden Knights. On Tuesday, Marchessault wrote a moving goodbye message to the team and its fans on Instagram.

Since joining the Knights in the 2017 NHL expansion draft, the forward had been an asset to his team. He won the 2023 Stanley Cup with the Knights and won the Conn Smythe Trophy for his performances in their championship run.

Now leaving the franchise after seven years, Jonathan Marchessault expressed his gratitude on Instagram as he bid farewell to the Vegas Golden Knights. He thanked the organization, including the trainers, coaches, management, and owner Bill Foley and his family.

“Well I never thought this day would come but here we go, what a run we’ve had!” Marchessault wrote. “Thank you to the organization of the @vegasgoldenknights, the trainers, the coaches, the management, Mr Bill Foley and his family, thank you to the fans who made it so special every games at T-mobile, thank you Vegas for making my family and I feel at home for the last 7 years and above all, thank you to my teammates that made me laugh every day and made it fun for me to go at the rink.

“I made memories that I will cherish forever especially the best memory of all, winning it all !!! Thank you.”

He appreciated the fans for making every game special at T-Mobile Arena and thanked the city of Vegas for making his family feel at home over the past seven years. Marchessault mentioned the cherished memories with his teammates, especially the joy of winning the championship which he considered the best memory.

Fans emotional over Jonathan Marchessault’s farewell message

The former Golden Knights forward’s departure had largely saddened their fanbase when it became official that he had signed with the Predators. Once his farewell message hit the internet, it was reshared across social media platforms and fans reacted emotionally to the post.

Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“I’m not crying just got some dirt in my eyes”

“Watching the games won’t be as much fun without you suiting up as a Knight. Thank you for the joy & intensity you brought to the ice,” wrote one fan.

“I’m not crying you’re crying,” commented another user.

More such reactions kept coming. Fans expressed their grief at watching Jonathan Marchessault walk out the door.

“F**k this hurts ….. I miss you Marchy,” wrote one user.

“Why'd we have to let him go :(((,” commented another fan.

“😭 gosh we will miss u dearly Marchy," commented another user.

Marchessault will be starting a new chapter of his journey in Nashville. His new five-year, $27,500,000 contract with the franchise comes at an annual average value of $5,500,000 and the deal lasts until the end of the 2028-29 season.

