The Vancouver Canucks beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 on Tuesday night, led by a standout performance from forward Brock Boeser.

Boeser ended a 12-game goalless drought by scoring twice and adding an assist against the Jets. His teammate and close friend, defenseman Quinn Hughes said:

“Brock's one of my closest friends, and he's been someone I can lean on, just a really quality friend over the course of six years that I've been here.

“And obviously, you never want to see anyone struggle, but in saying that, I think everyone on this team has gone through some ups and downs this year.”

Hughes emphasized that every game is a fresh opportunity with its own challenges. He noted that players never know when they will break through and expressed hope that Brock Boeser can build momentum and get on a roll.

Apart from Boeser's two goals, Pius Suter scored twice, while Nils Hoglander and Drew O'Connor were also on the scoresheet for Vancouver. Goaltender Kevin Lankinen had 19 saves in the winning effort.

About the win, Hughes said:

"It means a lot, thought we competed really hard, just really invested and, you know, everyone brought their game. ... We're solid, defended really hard, invested all 5 guys as unit over there."

For the Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo scored, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 16 shots in the defeat.

Brock Boeser reflects on his performance in the Canucks' 6-2 win over the Jets

Brock Boeser expressed a sense of renewed purpose and satisfaction with his team's performance:

"It felt really good. I felt that I haven't really been much of a big help to our team lately, and I want to be a difference-maker in these games and help us win games and continue to push for that playoff spot."

Boeser's line, which included Nils Hoglander and Elias Pettersson, was a driving force behind the Canucks' success, combining for six points - three goals and three assists.

"Anytime I made a play, I was trying to get to the net tonight, and I just saw it sitting there and luckily, it snuck by. I thought our line overall played pretty good tonight," Brock Boeser said.

With the victory, the Canucks improved to 32-25-11 and sit in second place in the Western Conference wild card standings.

