The Toronto Maple Leafs edged the Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday night, with new dad Mitch Marner scoring the game-winning goal in the third period. Marner scored for the first time since welcoming his son, Miles Daniel, with his wife Stephanie on Sunday morning.

Ad

After scoring, an emotional Marner pointed to the sky as he shared his feelings about becoming a first-time father.

"It's really special," Marner said post-game about his goal. "My wife was a warrior all week. It's a special one for sure. I can't wait to get home and give him (Miles) a kiss."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Along with Marner, Max Pacioretty, Max Domi and William Nylander also netted for Toronto. Goaltender Joseph Woll, who got the start for the injured Anthony Stolarz, made 25 saves in the net.

"Unbelievable, made some big saves for us, kept us in the game all night long as he usually does," Mitch Marner praised Woll's performance.

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell netted for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped 16 shots in the loss. The series now shifts to Florida with the Leafs leading 2-1. Game 3 is on Friday night.

Ad

How Mitch Marner and the Leafs beat the Panthers

Midway through the opening period, Aleksander Barkov broke the deadlock for Florida, ripping a precise wrist shot from the left faceoff circle during their first power play opportunity, slipping it past Joseph Woll’s glove.

Toronto responded late in the period, with Max Pacioretty tipping in a Morgan Rielly point shot from close range to even the scores.

Ad

Seconds into the second period, Brad Marchand put the Panthers back into the lead. Eetu Luostarinen stepped up to break up a clearing attempt near the boards, quickly moving the puck to Anton Lundell in front. Lundell spotted Brad Marchand cutting through the middle, and Marchand finished the play with a backhand move.

However, the Leafs answered again minutes later as William Nylander converted on a 2-on-1, redirecting a pass from Pacioretty.

The teams then exchanged quick goals late in the period — Anton Lundell tied it for Florida before Max Domi struck moments later to give Toronto a 3-2 lead. Mitch Marner then buried the game-winner early in the third, sealing a 4-3 win and evening the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama