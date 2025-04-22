"New guy will have work to do" “End of an era”: NHL fans react as Islanders fire GM Lou Lamoriello after 7 seasons

The New York Islanders have fired General Manager Lou Lamoriello. The team announced the decision on Tuesday and mentioned that operating partner John Collins will now lead the search for a new general manager. The Islanders thanked Lamoriello for his work over the last seven seasons.

"#Isles News: The New York Islanders organization announced today that Lou Lamoriello's contract as President and General Manager will not be renewed. Effective immediately, Operating Partner John Collins will lead a search to find the next General Manager," Islanders' X account shared.

Lamoriello joined the Islanders in 2018. He also made himself the team's general manager that year. The team made the playoffs in five of those seven seasons. They reached the semifinals in 2020 and 2021. But they missed the playoffs this season, after a disappointing performance.

"Roster has some bad contracts. New guy will have work to do," a fan said."

"Woah end of an era but long time coming!" a fan said.

"He ruined the islanders," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Devastating day for the people who love the isles being poverty," a fan said.

"Give him any job back in NJ. He can teach Fitz how to take risks instead of playing everything safe and saying ‘we have faith in our group,’" another fan mentioned.

"Good riddance. I expect all Isles lplayers to show up to camp with long hair and a beard," a fan wrote.

NY Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello's firing after a tough season

The NY Islanders finished this season with a 35-35-12 record and were sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They missed the playoffs by nine points.

Lou Lamoriello hired head coach Patrick Roy in January 2024, following coach Lane Lambert's firing. Lamoriello had a long NHL career, and he worked for the NJ Devils and Maple Leafs. He was named NHL GM of the Year twice. He helped design UBS Arena, which opened in 2021. He is also a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders are now looking for a fresh start. The next general manager will face some big challenges. The team still has contract and roster issues. Fans are hoping for better results next season, but for now, they wait to see what comes next.

