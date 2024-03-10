New Jersey Devils depth chart updated following Nolan Foote recall

The New Jersey Devils made a significant update to their depth chart with the recall of Nolan Foote from his conditioning loan with AHL Utica. Foote, whose return comes after an undisclosed injury, is set to bolster the Devils' lineup following an impressive performance in the minor leagues.

During his conditioning assignment, Foote showcased his offensive play by notching three goals and one assist in just four games. Now, he is set to rejoin the Devils for practice, providing a significant boost to the team's offensive capabilities.

In his NHL career, Foote has so far played 19 games for five goals, two assists, a plus-minus of +4 and 19 shots. These numbers might see a gradual increase as he gets comfortable on the ice.

Upon Foote's arrival, the New Jersey Devils lineup will look like this:

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Timo Meier

Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney - Curtis Lazar - Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid - Tomas Nosek - Alexander Holtz

(Nolan Foote will most likely play on the first or second line)

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler - John Marino

Kevin Bahl - Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes - Simon Nemec

Goalies

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Carolina Hurricanes secure 4-2 victory over New Jersey Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday, benefiting from the recent addition of Evgeny Kuznetsov to their lineup. Jesperi Kotkaniemi played a crucial role in the victory, breaking a tie early in the third period with a sharp-angle shot. Kotkaniemi emphasized the Hurricanes' defensive approach:

"Defense is our thing, and just try to be tight in our own end, and that’s been the key for our wins lately."

Teuvo Teravainen contributed significantly to the win, tallying three points with two assists, extending his point-scoring streak to six games. Kuznetsov, making his debut for Carolina, acknowledged the team's youthful energy, expressing excitement about their competitiveness and skill:

"My job is just to fill in and do whatever is best for the team."

Carolina's coach, Rod Brind'Amour, faced a pivotal moment in the game when a power-play goal was disallowed due to interference. Reflecting on the decision, Brind'Amour mentioned he wouldn't have challenged had he known the game would restart with a 5-on-4 advantage, rather than the expected 4-on-3.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier scored for the Devils, who are 1-2 under interim coach Travis Green.