New Maple Leaf Nicolas Roy makes feelings known about playing alongside Auston Matthews & John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Nicolas Roy from the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal that saw Mitch Marner's player rights transferred ahead of his free agency. Roy is expected to take up the bottom six duties, aiding the core group of players.

Ad

Roy opened up about the excitement of getting to play with the established Leafs forward group that includes Auston Matthews and John Tavares during his chat on the Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill.

"There's so many guys that I'm looking forward to play, but obviously Auston [Matthews], just seeing everything he does out there," Roy said. "I'm really looking forward to see obviously John Tavares, like like everything he's done in the league for so many years.

Ad

Trending

"He's a leader and he does everything a little bit out there as well. So, like can play in every situation. So, I'm really looking forward to see to see those two. But there's so many good players on the team. So, really excited."

[7:10 onwards]

Ad

Both players are bona fide leaders, as mentioned by Roy. Before Matthews donned the captaincy of the Leafs, Tavares was the team captain for five straight seasons from 2019 to 2024.

Despite strong regular-season performances, the duo has been unable to make significant strides in breaking Toronto's trophy drought since 1967. The team has just two second-round appearances in nine consecutive playoff appearances.

Nicolas Roy opens up about speaking to Ryan Reaves before joining Leafs

Former Leafs forward Ryan Reaves was traded to the San Jose Sharks a few days after his comments about advising Mitch Marner to head to Vegas. Reaves was a Knight for four seasons from 2017 to 2021. Like Marner, Roy also received advice while heading in the opposite direction. Roy and Reaves were teammates in Vegas for the last of Reaves' two seasons.

Ad

"Obviously, Revo, Ryan Reaves, I played with him for a few years back in Vegas," Roy said. "Fortunate enough he was when I was coming back from Vegas, we met at the airport.

"We got to talk a little bit about all the guys, the city, a little bit of everything. It was nice to to catch up with him and and see what he thinks of the of Toronto. And he really enjoyed it. So, it was good to know."

Nicolas Roy is slated to play as the team's third-line center. Last season, he scored 31 points in 15:13 minutes on the ice. His teammates are expected to be rugged offensive forwards Dakota Joshua and Bobby McMann, who will provide physical presence to the third line during shifts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama