New Maple Leaf Nicolas Roy ties the knot with long-time partner Laurie in intimate ceremony

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:07 GMT
(image credit: instagram/lauriepepin_)

Toronto Maple Leafs center Nicolas Roy married his long-time partner, Laurie Pepin, on July 19. Laurie shared photos from the wedding at Manoir Montpellier on Instagram on Tuesday and tagged her husband.

"19 juillet 2025," Pepin wrote.

The ceremony was small and private. It took place in a scenic outdoor setting.

One photo showed them walking while holding hands on a dock by a lake, with a bouquet of white and blush flowers in Pepin's hand. Another picture featured them kissing in front of a floral arch, which was filled with pink and white roses. Pepin's long veil flowed behind her.

Another snap was the couple laughing as they walked on a grassy path. In one image, Laurie walked with her veil trailing on the grass, and Nicolas was beside her on the way to a rustic building. The last photo was the couple dancing indoors, while guests watched in the background.

Roy got engaged to Pepin in November 2023, and she shared an Instagram post.

"I said... YESSS 🥹🤍🥂," Pepin wrote.

Roy joined the Maple Leafs via a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1. He scored 15 goals and 16 assists last season. Roy won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023 but looks forward to winning more.

"I want to be part of a team that is winning," Roy said after the trade, via NHL.com. "Watching the playoffs last year, the Panthers are the biggest challenge for the Leafs, and I think this group is ready to win right now and that's why I want to play with a team like that for sure."
Roy, who is from Amos, Quebec, has played in 369 career NHL games.

Nicolas Roy and Laurie Pepin got married after over a decade of being in a relationship

Nicolas Roy is active on Instagram when it comes to his relationship with his partner, Laurie Pepin. Let's look at their relationship history.

The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in March 2023, and Roy shared a post on his Instagram.

"Happy 10th anniversary!! 🎉," Roy wrote.

The couple attended Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson's wedding with his partner, Emily Ferguson, in Las Vegas, in July 2022. Roy also posted pictures from the celebation.

"What a great day celebrating the Karlsson’s!" Roy wrote.

Roy and Pepin have had several trips together, inlcuding a vacation in Amsterdam in July 2022. Over the years, they've celebrated Valentine's and their birthdays together.

