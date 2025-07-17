New Penguins HC Dan Muse names ex-Rangers coach as his inspiration after step up to top job

Dan Muse is now the coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and became the 23rd coach in team history. Muse has worked in many roles before reaching this position. He has been an assistant coach in the NHL and a head coach at other levels.
In a recent appearance on "NHL Tonight," Muse was asked about the people who shaped his coaching path, and he immediately mentioned Peter Laviolette. Muse worked with Laviolette in Nashville and New York. He said Laviolette gave him his first NHL job and taught him a lot.
“Well, definitely Peter Laviolette,” Muse said on Thursday. “He gave me my first opportunity here to work in the NHL. And something I’ll be forever grateful.”
Muse added that he learned by watching how Laviolette handled different teams.
“Just the way he delegates, seeing him firsthand, they’re two different organizations,” Muse said. “I learned a ton. We had success in the years that we worked together.”
Laviolette has coached several NHL teams, including the Islanders, Hurricanes, Flyers, Predators, Capitals and Rangers. He became the winningest American-born NHL coach in 2021.
Muse also mentioned Red Gendron as someone who helped him.
“Red Gendron, who is a great mentor for me as well," Muse said. He had the experience there in New Jersey and won a Stanley Cup. Being able to learn from those two guys, especially as a young coach. I learned a lot from both of them.”
After leaving Nashville, Muse worked with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. He coached top prospects like Ryan Leonard and Logan Cooley, and his teams set records for wins against NCAA opponents.
Muse returned to the NHL with the Rangers in 2023. He worked under Laviolette again and handled the penalty kill. That season, the team won the Presidents’ Trophy, although Laviolette was fired after the 2024-25 season, Muse was given a chance to interview with the new staff, but instead took the Penguins job.
Kyle Dubas welcomed Dan Muse and his family to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas praised Dan Muse and called him the right choice for the team's coach. He said Muse stood out for his strong player development, winning record and effective work on special teams.
“Dan has shown a proven ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers,” Dubas said in June, via NHL.com.
He also pointed out Muse’s success in the college and junior levels and his impactful NHL work.
“His overall body of work, attention to detail, and vision showed us he’s the best coach to take our team forward,” Dubas said.
Muse has a chance to lead an NHL team on his own. He brings years of experience and lessons from people he respects.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama