New York Islanders' playoff chances: How does Isles' road to Stanley Cup look following Rangers OT defeat?

The New York Islanders entered this season with high hopes. The club looked to make another deep playoff run following back-to-back final four appearances in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. However, it’s been a rollercoaster ride all season.

The Isles were in a funk following the All-Star break, two points out of a playoff spot in mid-January. The situation prompted Islanders’ GM Lou Lamoriello to shake things up behind the bench. Out was second-year coach Lane Lambert, in was Hall of Famer Patrick Roy.

Despite the shakeup, the players knew it was on them, too. Leading scorer Matt Barzal was quoted on NHL.com, stating:

"I think anytime a coach gets fired, it’s not so much a reflection on him, but if we had won our last eight of 10 games, who knows where we’d be right now?"

Since the switch, the New York Islanders have racked up a 17-12-4 record in 33 games. A pedestrian mark, but good enough to place them third in the Metropolitan Division. Still, the club has a grip on a playoff ticket in spite of their lackluster performance.

As Stefen Rosberg at the Hockey News pointed out, Roy’s hiring was meant to light a spark in the club. For the most part it has. Team leaders Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Casey Cizikas have been the heart and soul on the ice. Some key players like captain Anders Lee have played well for stretches, while disappointing at others.

But doubt lingers following today’s 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Rangers. The Islanders remain four points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metro. But the Pens still have three games left on their schedule, including tonight’s tilt versus the Boston Bruins.

The New York Islanders’ Road to the Stanley Cup

While the New York Islanders salvaged a point in today's game, their ticket to the playoffs is far from secure. Nevertheless, there are three potential roads the Islanders could take toward the Stanley Cup:

First, the Islanders lock up the third spot in the Metro Division. Another win for the Isles would give them 92 points on the year. This point total would be more than the Capitals or Flyers could achieve and secure an epic first-round match up with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Second, if the Caps overtook the Islanders, but the Islanders hold off the Penguins and the Flyers, the Islanders would fall to the second wildcard slot. In the second wildcard slot, the Islanders would face the New York Rangers in an inter-city first-round matchup.

However, the Isles could falter and lose their two remaining games. In that case, both the Capitals and Flyers could overtake the Islanders, leaving the Caps in third place with the Flyers capturing the second wildcard spot. In that scenario, the Isles could miss the playoffs entirely.

In general, the Islanders control their destiny. Their remaining games are against the New Jersey Devils and the aforementioned Penguins. All the New York Islanders have to do is win their games.

That's it. They win and they're in.