New York Islanders updated depth chart following latest additions - February 4, 2024

The New York Islanders have made some significant adjustments to their roster, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Rosner posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Forwards Kyle MacLean and Simon Holmstrom are back on #Isles roster, per #NHL media site. With Cizikas and Bortuzzo moving to LTIR, NYI had enough cap space to recall both."

Expand Tweet

The move to bring back Kyle MacLean involves promoting him from AHL Bridgeport, per Rosner. MacLean had two shots on goal, one blocked shot, eight hits and four penalty minutes in five National Hockey League appearances this season.

He has consistently contributed in the American Hockey League, registering six goals and 19 points over 38 games this campaign. MacLean's return to the lineup is attributed to the absence of Casey Cizikas due to a lower-body injury. He is expected to hit the ice on Monday against Toronto.

Similarly, Simon Holmstrom rejoins the Islanders after a brief stint in the AHL. Rosner reports that Holmstrom was initially sent down on Saturday but quickly returned to the roster on Sunday. This swift turnaround resulted from Casey Cizikas and Robert Bortuzzo being shifted to long-term injured reserve with lower-body injuries.

The New York Islanders' decision to recall MacLean and Holmstrom is influenced by the placement of Cizikas and Bortuzzo on long-term injured reserve.

Former New York Islanders forward Zach Parise makes NHL comeback with Colorado Avalanche

Former New York Islanders forward Zach Parise ultimately signed with the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 26. Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello had left the door open for Parise's return, but the player opted for a change. Taking the ice with the Avalanche, Parise wore his original jersey number, nine, from his time with the New Jersey Devils.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar revealed that Parise would start as the second line alongside Ryan Johansen and Arturri Lehkonen. Additionally, Parise is set to contribute to Colorado's penalty kill.

The Avalanche had reached out to Parise earlier. Despite contemplating retirement after the Islanders' playoff loss, he returned during training camp, influenced by support from his wife.

Expand Tweet

Parise, who wanted to either re-sign with the Islanders or retire, changed plans, likely influenced by the Islanders' performance.

During his first media appearance with the Avalanche, Parise said:

"Knowing from September that I was going to take the time to get myself ready, it wasn’t really much of a waiting game. I knew this was going to be the timetable."

"Towards the end, it got a little boring just being by myself that long. You want to just jump in with the team. I’m fortunate to have been able to come here to play, and I’m looking forward to it." (H/t Boulding, NHL.com).