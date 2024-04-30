New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 30th 2024

The New York Islanders will face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Tuesday night for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs. The Hurricanes won the first three games, while the Islanders won Game 4 in the playoffs.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Arena, Carolina

TV Broadcast: TBS, Max, BSSO and MSGSN

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WNYM - The Answer (970 AM) and WCMC-FM (99.9 The Fan).

New York Islanders game preview

The New York Islanders compiled a 39-27-16 regular season record and were third in the Metropolitan Division. Their power play success rate is 28.6%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 71.4% in this season's playoffs. New York made 112 attempts on goal with a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

The Islanders are the underdogs against the Hurricanes, with moneyline odds of +206.

New York Islanders key players and injury status

Anders Lee has been a key player for the Islanders in the playoffs, tallying four points with one goal and three assists. Meanwhile, Bo Horvat has accumulated three points via one goal and two assists.

Semyon Varlamov has a 1-2-0 record with a save percentage of .930 and a goals-against average of 2.08. Matt Martin (lower body) and Scott Mayfield (lower body) are unavailable for tonight's game.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes have a 52-23-7 record in the regular season and were placed second in the Metropolitan Division. Their power play success percentage is 28.6%, while their penalty-killing rate is 71.4% in this year's playoffs. Carolina attempted 131 shots with a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Carolina is considered the favorite, with moneyline odds of -255.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injury status

Jake Guentzel has been productive for Carolina, contributing four points with one goal and three assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Martin Necas has netted one goal and three assists.

Frederik Andersen has a 3-1-0 record with an SV% of .920 and a GAA of 2.08 per game. Jesper Fast (upper body) and Brett Pesce are sidelined for today's game.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win (-255)

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Jake Guentzel to score: Yes

Tip 4: Martin Necas to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No