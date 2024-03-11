New York Islanders vs Los Angeles Kings: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

Tonight's NHL action features the Los Angeles Kings facing off against the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+, BSW, and MSGSN.

The Los Angeles Kings come into this matchup seeking redemption after a 4-1 home defeat against the Dallas Stars on March 9.

On the other side, the New York Islanders enter the game with confidence, following a dominant 6-1 road win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 10.

New York Islanders projected lineups

New York Islanders

Forwards

Brock Nelson- Bo Horvat- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee- Jean-Gabriel Pageau- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall- Casey Cizikas- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin- Kyle MacLean- Cal Clutterbuck

Defensemen

Adam Pelech- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly- Sebastian Aho

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

New York Islanders starting goalie

Ilya Sorokin will most likely start for the New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin will most likely start for the Islanders. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 46

Games Started (GS): 45

Wins: 22

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 11

Goals Against (GA): 137

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.01

Shots Against (SA): 1512

Saves (SV): 1376

Save Percentage (SV%): .910

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 21 seconds

Los Angeles Kings projected lineups

Forwards

Quinton Byfield- Anze Kopitar- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala- Phillip Danault- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Alex Turcotte

Trevor Lewis- Blake Lizotte- Arthur Kaliyev

Defensemen

Jacob Moverare- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund- Jordan Spence

Goalies

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie

Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Kings. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 41

Games Started (GS): 39

Wins: 19

Losses: 15

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 97

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.48

Shots Against (SA): 1154

Saves (SV): 1057

Save Percentage (SV%): .916

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 21 seconds