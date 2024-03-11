New York Islanders vs Los Angeles Kings: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

Tonight's NHL action features the Los Angeles Kings facing off against the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+, BSW, and MSGSN.
The Los Angeles Kings come into this matchup seeking redemption after a 4-1 home defeat against the Dallas Stars on March 9.
On the other side, the New York Islanders enter the game with confidence, following a dominant 6-1 road win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 10.
New York Islanders projected lineups
New York Islanders
Forwards
- Brock Nelson- Bo Horvat- Mathew Barzal
- Anders Lee- Jean-Gabriel Pageau- Kyle Palmieri
- Pierre Engvall- Casey Cizikas- Simon Holmstrom
- Matt Martin- Kyle MacLean- Cal Clutterbuck
Defensemen
- Adam Pelech- Noah Dobson
- Alexander Romanov- Ryan Pulock
- Mike Reilly- Sebastian Aho
Goalies
- Ilya Sorokin
- Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders starting goalie
Ilya Sorokin will most likely start for the Islanders. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 46
- Games Started (GS): 45
- Wins: 22
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 11
- Goals Against (GA): 137
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.01
- Shots Against (SA): 1512
- Saves (SV): 1376
- Save Percentage (SV%): .910
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 21 seconds
Los Angeles Kings projected lineups
Forwards
- Quinton Byfield- Anze Kopitar- Adrian Kempe
- Kevin Fiala- Phillip Danault- Trevor Moore
- Alex Laferriere- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Alex Turcotte
- Trevor Lewis- Blake Lizotte- Arthur Kaliyev
Defensemen
- Jacob Moverare- Drew Doughty
- Vladislav Gavrikov- Matt Roy
- Andreas Englund- Jordan Spence
Goalies
- Cam Talbot
- David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings starting goalie
Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Kings. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 41
- Games Started (GS): 39
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 15
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
- Goals Against (GA): 97
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.48
- Shots Against (SA): 1154
- Saves (SV): 1057
- Save Percentage (SV%): .916
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 21 seconds
