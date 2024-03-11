  • home icon
  New York Islanders vs Los Angeles Kings: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

New York Islanders vs Los Angeles Kings: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 11, 2024 14:34 GMT
Los Angeles Kings v New York Islanders
New York Islanders vs Los Angeles Kings: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

Tonight's NHL action features the Los Angeles Kings facing off against the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+, BSW, and MSGSN.

The Los Angeles Kings come into this matchup seeking redemption after a 4-1 home defeat against the Dallas Stars on March 9.

On the other side, the New York Islanders enter the game with confidence, following a dominant 6-1 road win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 10.

New York Islanders projected lineups

St Louis Blues v New York Islanders

New York Islanders

Forwards

  • Brock Nelson- Bo Horvat- Mathew Barzal
  • Anders Lee- Jean-Gabriel Pageau- Kyle Palmieri
  • Pierre Engvall- Casey Cizikas- Simon Holmstrom
  • Matt Martin- Kyle MacLean- Cal Clutterbuck

Defensemen

  • Adam Pelech- Noah Dobson
  • Alexander Romanov- Ryan Pulock
  • Mike Reilly- Sebastian Aho

Goalies

  • Ilya Sorokin
  • Semyon Varlamov

New York Islanders starting goalie

Ilya Sorokin will most likely start for the New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin will most likely start for the New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin will most likely start for the Islanders. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 46
  • Games Started (GS): 45
  • Wins: 22
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 11
  • Goals Against (GA): 137
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.01
  • Shots Against (SA): 1512
  • Saves (SV): 1376
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .910
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 21 seconds

Los Angeles Kings projected lineups

Forwards

  • Quinton Byfield- Anze Kopitar- Adrian Kempe
  • Kevin Fiala- Phillip Danault- Trevor Moore
  • Alex Laferriere- Pierre-Luc Dubois- Alex Turcotte
  • Trevor Lewis- Blake Lizotte- Arthur Kaliyev

Defensemen

  • Jacob Moverare- Drew Doughty
  • Vladislav Gavrikov- Matt Roy
  • Andreas Englund- Jordan Spence

Goalies

  • Cam Talbot
  • David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie

Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Los Angeles Kings
Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot will most likely start for the Kings. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 41
  • Games Started (GS): 39
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 15
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
  • Goals Against (GA): 97
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.48
  • Shots Against (SA): 1154
  • Saves (SV): 1057
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .916
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 21 seconds

Edited by John Maxwell
