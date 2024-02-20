New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-21-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) will host the New York Islanders (22-18-14, 10th) at PPG Paints Arena. The puck will be dropped on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Islanders are coming off a 6-5 loss in overtime to the New York Rangers on Sunday. They are experiencing offensive difficulties, scoring an average of 2.94 goals per game.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are coming off a 2-1 home loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. They face offensive challenges this season, with a 2.87 GFA. In its last five games, Pittsburgh has managed only 10 goals.

Star players Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are primary contributors for the Penguins, with 47 goals and 49 assists. However, the rest of the team's offense has been inconsistent, with only five active skaters reaching eight goals or more.

New York Islanders' projected lineups

Forwards

Anders Lee- Bo Horvat- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall- Brock Nelson- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom- Jean-Gabriel Pageau- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin- Casey Cizikas- Cal Clutterbuck

Defensemen

Alexander Romanov- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly- Scott Mayfield

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

New York Islanders' starting goalies

New York Islanders - Ilya Sorokin Pittsburgh Penguins

Ilya Sorokin will most likely start for the Islanders. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 39

Games Started (GS): 37

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 11

Goals Against (GA): 120

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.12

Shots Against (SA): 1326

Saves (SV): 1206

Save Percentage (SV%): .910

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 13 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Forwards

Rickard Rakell- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust

Drew O'Connor- Evgeni Malkin- Matthew Phillips

Reilly Smith- Lars Eller- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins- Jeff Carter- Colin White

Defensemen

Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves- Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies

Pittsburgh Penguins- Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 36

Games Started (GS): 35

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 17

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 83

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.50

Shots Against (SA): 963

Saves (SV): 880

Save Percentage (SV%): .914

Shutouts (SO): 6

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 14 seconds