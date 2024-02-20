New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 20, 2024 14:43 GMT
The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-21-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) will host the New York Islanders (22-18-14, 10th) at PPG Paints Arena. The puck will be dropped on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Islanders are coming off a 6-5 loss in overtime to the New York Rangers on Sunday. They are experiencing offensive difficulties, scoring an average of 2.94 goals per game.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are coming off a 2-1 home loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. They face offensive challenges this season, with a 2.87 GFA. In its last five games, Pittsburgh has managed only 10 goals.

Star players Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are primary contributors for the Penguins, with 47 goals and 49 assists. However, the rest of the team's offense has been inconsistent, with only five active skaters reaching eight goals or more.

New York Islanders' projected lineups

 New York Islanders

Forwards

  • Anders Lee- Bo Horvat- Mathew Barzal
  • Pierre Engvall- Brock Nelson- Kyle Palmieri
  • Simon Holmstrom- Jean-Gabriel Pageau- Oliver Wahlstrom
  • Matt Martin- Casey Cizikas- Cal Clutterbuck

Defensemen

  • Alexander Romanov- Noah Dobson
  • Adam Pelech- Ryan Pulock
  • Mike Reilly- Scott Mayfield

Goalies

  • Ilya Sorokin
  • Semyon Varlamov

New York Islanders' starting goalies

Ilya Sorokin will most likely start for the Islanders. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 39
  • Games Started (GS): 37
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses (L): 12
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 11
  • Goals Against (GA): 120
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.12
  • Shots Against (SA): 1326
  • Saves (SV): 1206
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .910
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 13 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

 Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards

  • Rickard Rakell- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
  • Drew O'Connor- Evgeni Malkin- Matthew Phillips
  • Reilly Smith- Lars Eller- Valtteri Puustinen
  • Jansen Harkins- Jeff Carter- Colin White

Defensemen

  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Kris Letang
  • Marcus Pettersson- Erik Karlsson
  • Ryan Graves- Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

  • Tristan Jarry
  • Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies

Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 36
  • Games Started (GS): 35
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses (L): 17
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 83
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.50
  • Shots Against (SA): 963
  • Saves (SV): 880
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .914
  • Shutouts (SO): 6
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 14 seconds

