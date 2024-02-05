New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 5th February, 2024

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 05, 2024 14:35 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Islanders
On Monday at 7 p.m. ET, the Scotiabank Arena will host the game between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs, which will be available on ESPN+.

The Islanders, with a 20-17-12 record, are in a rough patch, having only won two of their last 10 games. As such, they are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division but will hope to change their fortunes here.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have a 25-14-8 record. They have looked good in the past three victories and are fourth in the Atlantic Division.

New York Islanders' projected lineup

Forwards

  • Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal
  • Pierre Engvall - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri
  • Simon Holmstrom - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Oliver Wahlstrom
  • Matt Martin - Kyle MacLean - Cal Clutterbuck

Defensemen

  • Alexander Romanov - Noah Dobson
  • Adam Pelech - Sebastian Aho
  • Mike Reilly - Scott Mayfield

Goalies

  • Ilya Sorokin
  • Semyon Varlamov

New York Islanders starting goalie

New York Islanders- Ilya Sorokin
Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Here are his key stats for the season:

  • Games Played: 19
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 3
  • Draws: 6
  • Goals Conceded: 58
  • Goals Per Game: 3.36
  • Shots: 475
  • Shots Against: 417
  • Save Percentage: .878
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 27 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs' projected lineup

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi - John Tavares - William Nylander
  • Nicholas Robertson - Max Domi - Noah Gregor
  • Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

  • Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie
  • Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
  • Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Goalie

  • Ilya Samsonov
  • Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs- Ilya Samsonov
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats for the season:

  • Games Played: 35
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 9
  • Goals Conceded: 109
  • Goals Per Game: 3.17
  • Shots: 1202
  • Shots Against: 1093
  • Save Percentage: .909
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 59 seconds

