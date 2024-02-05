New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 5th February, 2024

On Monday at 7 p.m. ET, the Scotiabank Arena will host the game between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs, which will be available on ESPN+.

The Islanders, with a 20-17-12 record, are in a rough patch, having only won two of their last 10 games. As such, they are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division but will hope to change their fortunes here.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have a 25-14-8 record. They have looked good in the past three victories and are fourth in the Atlantic Division.

New York Islanders' projected lineup

Forwards

Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin - Kyle MacLean - Cal Clutterbuck

Defensemen

Alexander Romanov - Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech - Sebastian Aho

Mike Reilly - Scott Mayfield

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

New York Islanders starting goalie

New York Islanders- Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Here are his key stats for the season:

Games Played: 19

Wins: 8

Losses: 3

Draws: 6

Goals Conceded: 58

Goals Per Game: 3.36

Shots: 475

Shots Against: 417

Save Percentage: .878

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 27 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs' projected lineup

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi - John Tavares - William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson - Max Domi - Noah Gregor

Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Goalie

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs- Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats for the season:

Games Played: 35

Wins: 14

Losses: 12

Draws: 9

Goals Conceded: 109

Goals Per Game: 3.17

Shots: 1202

Shots Against: 1093

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 59 seconds