New York Rangers clinch first playoff spot after 6-5 OT win over Flyers

The New York Rangers secured their spot in the playoffs with a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers, becoming the first NHL team to clinch a playoff berth this season.

Expand Tweet

The game was a milestone for many Rangers players and coaches. Two assists from Artemi Panarin gave the Rangers forward his 100th point of the season, while Peter Laviolette notched his 800th career win. And finally, the Rangers became the first NHL team to hit 100 points, and currently lead the league in the race for the Presidents' Trophy.

Expand Tweet

Igor Shesterkin shined in net for the Rangers, despite giving up five goals in the game, he also made 36 saves, including several crucial ones in the late third period.

3 takeaways as New York Rangers clinch first playoff spot with clutch overtime win over Philadelphia Flyers

Adam Fox was the hero that sent the New York Rangers into the playoffs, while Alexis Lafreniere played a major part in the Rangers getting to overtime, extending the Rangers' goals in a barn burner. The Flyers don't come out of it as a total loss, with a massive loser point added in their race for the Eastern Conference wild card.

#1. Adam Fox plays the hero in overtime

Fox emerged as the hero for the Rangers, sealing the victory just 36 seconds into overtime with a clutch wrist shot from the high slot, marking his 15th goal of the season. Fox's game-winning goal capped off a sensational performance and underscored his importance as a difference-maker on both ends of the ice for New York.

#2. Alexis Lafreniere shines with 2-goal performance

Alexis Lafreniere delivered a stellar performance, netting two crucial goals to propel the New York Rangers to victory and solidify his status as a rising star in the NHL. Lafreniere's offensive prowess and knack for finding the back of the net showcased his dynamic skill set and ability to make a significant impact in critical moments.

#3. Flyers gain key loser point in Eastern Conference playoff race

Despite the loss, the Philadelphia Flyers earned a valuable point in the Eastern Conference playoff race, helping them maintain their position in the postseason hunt. The Flyers have just nine games remaining in the regular season.

Philadelphia currently occupies third place in the Metro conference and will need to keep winning in order to stay afloat over the Washington Capitals, New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings.