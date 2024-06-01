New York Rangers make big line-change decision involving Matt Rempe ahead of Game 6 vs. Panthers

The New York Rangers are making a lineup change ahead of a pivotal Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. It appears Jonny Brodzinski will come in, likely taking the spot of rookie Matt Rempe, as per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Brodzinski was seen working with the Rangers' second power-play unit during morning skate drills, while Rempe stayed on late with the extra skaters.

This is a good indication that head coach Peter Laviolette plans to insert Brodzinski into the lineup.

The 30-year-old Brodzinski has appeared in two games this postseason against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. In those contests, Brodzinski failed to record a point and managed just one shot on goal while averaging 8:47 of ice time.

He will likely skate with Barclay Goodrow and Will Cuylle on the fourth line.

Meanwhile, Rempe has suited up for the past four games but saw only four shifts and 2:43 of ice time in the Rangers' 3-2 Game 5 loss to the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden. The rookie has one goal and 10 penalty minutes in 11 playoff games.

Peter Laviolette's comments about Matt Rempe

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette praised rookie Matt Rempe.

"I notice it in practice [and] I notice it in games," Laviolette said on Thursday. "He's still a young player that's building toward [more offensive production] and working towards that. The more he plays and the more experience he gets, the more comfortable he'll get with that."

Laviolette highlighted the significant jump in Rempe's abilities from training camp to now, crediting his experience practicing and playing at the NHL level.

"When I watch him out here from when I watched him in training camp, there’s a big jump, a significant jump. That has to do with playing at a certain level, practicing at a certain speed. All of that factors into what you become comfortable with."

Matt Rempe also recognizes the improvements in his game this season.

"I think I’ve improved, I’ve gotten better," Rempe said to the New York Post. "Better defensively, better in my all-around game. I think it’s showing. I’m getting better with the puck, skating better."

The rookie spoke more about his increasing confidence and expanded role:

"I'm trying to make plays, trying to make things happen, trying to be a more well-rounded player."

The Rangers need a win in Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7 back home.