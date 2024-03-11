New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

The New York Rangers, currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 41-18-4 record, will face off against the 11th-ranked New Jersey Devils (31-29-4) at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Rangers boast an impressive 11-5-0 record against the Metropolitan Division and have a better record when scoring at least three goals, going 33-6-3 in such games. Meanwhile, the Devils hold a 31-29-4 overall record, and a 9-8-2 record within the Metropolitan Division. They are known for their offense, ranking 10th in the league with 211 total goals.

This game marks the third meeting between the teams this season, with the Rangers winning the previous encounter 5-1. Key players to watch include Chris Kreider, who leads the Rangers with 32 goals and 26 assists, and Nico Hischier, who has contributed 20 goals and 26 assists for the Devils.

In their respective last 10 games, the New York Rangers have posted a 7-2-1 record, while the New Jersey Devils have struggled, going 3-7-0.

New York Rangers: Projected lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - Alex Wennberg - Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller - Braden Schneider

Zac Jones - Erik Gustafsson

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers: Starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the New York Rangers in today's NHL game. Here are his stats for this season.

GP (Games Played): 42

GS (Games Started): 42

Wins: 27

Losses: 13

OTL (Overtime Losses): 2

GA (Goals Against): 108

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.60

SA (Shots Against): 1232

SV (Saves): 1124

SV% (Save Percentage): .912

SO (Shutouts): 2

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 15 seconds

New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Timo Meier

Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney - Curtis Lazar - Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid - Tomas Nosek - Alexander Holtz

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler - John Marino

Kevin Bahl - Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes - Simon Nemec

Goalies

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

New Jersey Devils: Starting goalie

Montreal Canadiens v Nashville Predators

Jake Allen is expected to start for the New Jersey Devils in today's game. Here are his stats for this season.

GP (Games Played): 21

GS (Games Started): 21

Wins: 6

Losses: 12

OTL (Overtime Losses): 3

GA (Goals Against): 74

GA/G (Goals Against Average): 3.65

SA (Shots Against): 686

SV (Saves): 612

SV% (Save Percentage): .892

SO (Shutouts): 0

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 57 minutes and 55 seconds