  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers
  • New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Mar 11, 2024 14:57 GMT
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

The New York Rangers, currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 41-18-4 record, will face off against the 11th-ranked New Jersey Devils (31-29-4) at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Rangers boast an impressive 11-5-0 record against the Metropolitan Division and have a better record when scoring at least three goals, going 33-6-3 in such games. Meanwhile, the Devils hold a 31-29-4 overall record, and a 9-8-2 record within the Metropolitan Division. They are known for their offense, ranking 10th in the league with 211 total goals.

This game marks the third meeting between the teams this season, with the Rangers winning the previous encounter 5-1. Key players to watch include Chris Kreider, who leads the Rangers with 32 goals and 26 assists, and Nico Hischier, who has contributed 20 goals and 26 assists for the Devils.

In their respective last 10 games, the New York Rangers have posted a 7-2-1 record, while the New Jersey Devils have struggled, going 3-7-0.

New York Rangers: Projected lineups

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jack Roslovic
  • Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle - Alex Wennberg - Kaapo Kakko
  • Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

  • Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller - Braden Schneider
  • Zac Jones - Erik Gustafsson

Goalies

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers: Starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin
Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the New York Rangers in today's NHL game. Here are his stats for this season.

  • GP (Games Played): 42
  • GS (Games Started): 42
  • Wins: 27
  • Losses: 13
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
  • GA (Goals Against): 108
  • GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.60
  • SA (Shots Against): 1232
  • SV (Saves): 1124
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .912
  • SO (Shutouts): 2
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 15 seconds

New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Timo Meier
  • Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Jesper Bratt
  • Chris Tierney - Curtis Lazar - Dawson Mercer
  • Kurtis MacDermid - Tomas Nosek - Alexander Holtz

Defensemen

  • Jonas Siegenthaler - John Marino
  • Kevin Bahl - Brendan Smith
  • Luke Hughes - Simon Nemec

Goalies

  • Jake Allen
  • Kaapo Kahkonen

New Jersey Devils: Starting goalie

Montreal Canadiens v Nashville Predators
Montreal Canadiens v Nashville Predators

Jake Allen is expected to start for the New Jersey Devils in today's game. Here are his stats for this season.

  • GP (Games Played): 21
  • GS (Games Started): 21
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses: 12
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 3
  • GA (Goals Against): 74
  • GA/G (Goals Against Average): 3.65
  • SA (Shots Against): 686
  • SV (Saves): 612
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .892
  • SO (Shutouts): 0
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 57 minutes and 55 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?