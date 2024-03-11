New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 11th March, 2024

The New York Rangers, currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 41-18-4 record, will face off against the 11th-ranked New Jersey Devils (31-29-4) at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
The Rangers boast an impressive 11-5-0 record against the Metropolitan Division and have a better record when scoring at least three goals, going 33-6-3 in such games. Meanwhile, the Devils hold a 31-29-4 overall record, and a 9-8-2 record within the Metropolitan Division. They are known for their offense, ranking 10th in the league with 211 total goals.
This game marks the third meeting between the teams this season, with the Rangers winning the previous encounter 5-1. Key players to watch include Chris Kreider, who leads the Rangers with 32 goals and 26 assists, and Nico Hischier, who has contributed 20 goals and 26 assists for the Devils.
In their respective last 10 games, the New York Rangers have posted a 7-2-1 record, while the New Jersey Devils have struggled, going 3-7-0.
New York Rangers: Projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jack Roslovic
- Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle - Alex Wennberg - Kaapo Kakko
- Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Braden Schneider
- Zac Jones - Erik Gustafsson
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers: Starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the New York Rangers in today's NHL game. Here are his stats for this season.
- GP (Games Played): 42
- GS (Games Started): 42
- Wins: 27
- Losses: 13
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
- GA (Goals Against): 108
- GA/G (Goals Against Average): 2.60
- SA (Shots Against): 1232
- SV (Saves): 1124
- SV% (Save Percentage): .912
- SO (Shutouts): 2
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59 minutes and 15 seconds
New Jersey Devils: Projected lineups
Forwards
- Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Timo Meier
- Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Jesper Bratt
- Chris Tierney - Curtis Lazar - Dawson Mercer
- Kurtis MacDermid - Tomas Nosek - Alexander Holtz
Defensemen
- Jonas Siegenthaler - John Marino
- Kevin Bahl - Brendan Smith
- Luke Hughes - Simon Nemec
Goalies
- Jake Allen
- Kaapo Kahkonen
New Jersey Devils: Starting goalie
Jake Allen is expected to start for the New Jersey Devils in today's game. Here are his stats for this season.
- GP (Games Played): 21
- GS (Games Started): 21
- Wins: 6
- Losses: 12
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 3
- GA (Goals Against): 74
- GA/G (Goals Against Average): 3.65
- SA (Shots Against): 686
- SV (Saves): 612
- SV% (Save Percentage): .892
- SO (Shutouts): 0
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 57 minutes and 55 seconds