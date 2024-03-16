New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 16th March, 2024

The New York Rangers, currently holding third place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 43-19-4, are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, positioned at 13th place with 29-27-9. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena.
On March 14, the Rangers suffered a 6-3 road setback to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their most recent game 6-3 at home against the San Jose Sharks on March 14.
New York Rangers Projected LineupsNew York Rangers
Forwards
- Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jack Roslovic
- Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle- Alex Wennberg- Kaapo Kakko
- Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Jonny Brodzinski
Defenseman
- Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller- Braden Schneider
- Zac Jones- Erik Gustafsson
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers Starting Goalies
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 44
- Games Started (GS): 44
- Wins: 28
- Losses (L): 14
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 113
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.60
- Shots Against (SA): 1287
- Saves (SV): 1174
- Save Percentage (SV%): .912
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 16 seconds
Pittsburgh Penguins Projected LineupsPittsburgh Penguins
Forwards
- Michael Bunting- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
- Drew O'Connor- Evgeni Malkin- Rickard Rakell
- Reilly Smith- Lars Eller- Valtteri Puustinen
- Emil Bemstrom- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter
Defenseman
- Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
- Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
- John Ludvig- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Goalies
- Tristan Jarry
- Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins Starting Goalies
Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 46
- Games Started (GS): 45
- Wins: 19
- Losses (L): 21
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 5
- Goals Against (GA): 115
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.70
- Shots Against (SA): 1269
- Saves (SV): 1154
- Save Percentage (SV%): .909
- Shutouts (SO): 6
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 35 seconds
