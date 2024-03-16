New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 16th March, 2024

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 16, 2024 13:57 GMT
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers - Game Seven
The New York Rangers, currently holding third place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 43-19-4, are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, positioned at 13th place with 29-27-9. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena.

On March 14, the Rangers suffered a 6-3 road setback to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their most recent game 6-3 at home against the San Jose Sharks on March 14.

New York Rangers Projected Lineups

New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
 New York Rangers

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jack Roslovic
  • Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle- Alex Wennberg- Kaapo Kakko
  • Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Jonny Brodzinski

Defenseman

  • Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller- Braden Schneider
  • Zac Jones- Erik Gustafsson

Goalies

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers Starting Goalies

New York Rangers- Igor Shesterkin Pittsburgh Penguins

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 44
  • Games Started (GS): 44
  • Wins: 28
  • Losses (L): 14
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 113
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.60
  • Shots Against (SA): 1287
  • Saves (SV): 1174
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .912
  • Shutouts (SO): 3
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 16 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected Lineups

Pittsburgh Penguins v Seattle Kraken
 Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards

  • Michael Bunting- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
  • Drew O'Connor- Evgeni Malkin- Rickard Rakell
  • Reilly Smith- Lars Eller- Valtteri Puustinen
  • Emil Bemstrom- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defenseman

  • Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
  • Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
  • John Ludvig- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Goalies

  • Tristan Jarry
  • Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins Starting Goalies

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 46
  • Games Started (GS): 45
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses (L): 21
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 5
  • Goals Against (GA): 115
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.70
  • Shots Against (SA): 1269
  • Saves (SV): 1154
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .909
  • Shutouts (SO): 6
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 35 seconds

Edited by Krutik Jain
