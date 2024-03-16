New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 16th March, 2024

The New York Rangers, currently holding third place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 43-19-4, are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, positioned at 13th place with 29-27-9. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena.

On March 14, the Rangers suffered a 6-3 road setback to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their most recent game 6-3 at home against the San Jose Sharks on March 14.

New York Rangers Projected Lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle- Alex Wennberg- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Jonny Brodzinski

Defenseman

Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones- Erik Gustafsson

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers Starting Goalies

New York Rangers- Igor Shesterkin Pittsburgh Penguins

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 44

Games Started (GS): 44

Wins: 28

Losses (L): 14

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 113

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.60

Shots Against (SA): 1287

Saves (SV): 1174

Save Percentage (SV%): .912

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 16 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected Lineups

Forwards

Michael Bunting- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust

Drew O'Connor- Evgeni Malkin- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith- Lars Eller- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defenseman

Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins Starting Goalies

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 46

Games Started (GS): 45

Wins: 19

Losses (L): 21

Overtime Losses (OTL): 5

Goals Against (GA): 115

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.70

Shots Against (SA): 1269

Saves (SV): 1154

Save Percentage (SV%): .909

Shutouts (SO): 6

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 35 seconds