New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more| March 2, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (34-17-8) will host the New York Rangers (40-17-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024 (Saturday)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Fubo TV

Fubo TV Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

New York Rangers: Game preview

On February 28th, New York claimed a 4-1 victory at home over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rangers rank 9th in offense in the NHL with a goals-for average of 3.33 per game.

Their shooting accuracy is 31.0 shots per game, ranked 14th in the league. Excelling in face-offs, they secure the fifth spot with a 53.1% success rate. Their power play showcases efficiency, scoring 25.0% of the time, and ranking 6th in the league.

New York Rangers: Key players and stats

Artemi Panarin leads the New York Rangers with 35 goals, 47 assists, and 82 points. Chris Kreider follows with 30 goals, while Adam Fox contributes significantly with 38 assists. However, Kreider lags in points with 56.

Filip Chytil, center, suffered a head injury and is currently on the injured reserve (IR). He will be out until at least September 15th. Blake Wheeler, the right winger, sustained a leg injury. He's expected to be out until at least April 22nd.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

Toronto secured a 4-2 win at home against the Arizona Coyotes in their latest game on February 29th. Leafs rank second in offense in the NHL with a 3.66 GF. Their shooting accuracy positions them at 6th, averaging 32.9 spg.

Toronto excels in face-offs, securing the third spot with a 53.9% success rate. The Maple Leafs possess the second-best power play, converting 28.9% of their opportunities.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key players and stats

Leading the charge for Toronto is Auston Matthews with 53 goals, while William Nylander follows with 32 goals. Nylander takes the lead in assists (50) and points (82), with Matthews close behind at 78 points.

Calle Jarnkrok, center, is on the injured reserve (IR) due to a hand injury. He is expected to be out until at least March 2nd. Mark Giordano, D, is also on IR for a concussion, with an expected return date of March 9th. Timothy Liljegren, defenseman, is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Conor Timmins, D, has been on IR due to illness, with an expected return date of March 4th.