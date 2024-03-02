New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 2nd March, 2024

The New York Rangers will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST at the Scotiabank Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and MSG. The contest can be heard on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.
The New York Rangers are 40-17-3 record after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are 34-17-8 after winning their most recent game 4-2 over the Arizona Coyotes. The Maple Leafs have won two of their last three games.
New York Rangers' projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Kaapo Kakko
- Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Jimmy Vesey
- Adam Edstrom - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin - Jonathan Quick
Injuries
- Blake Wheeler (lower-body)
- Filip Chytil (upper-body)
New York Rangers starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 39
- Wins: 26
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 102
- Goals Per Game: 2.65
- Shots Against: 1143
- Save Percentage: .911
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 07 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander
- Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Calle Jarnkrok
- Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
- T.J. Brodie - Jake McCabe
- Simon Benoit - William Lagesson
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov - Joseph Woll
Injuries
- Conor Timmins (illness)
- John Klingberg (hip)
- Matt Murray (hip)
- Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)
- Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed)
- Jake Muzzin (back)
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 27
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 5
- Draws: 6
- Goals Conceded: 82
- Goals Per Game: 3.24
- Shots Against: 347
- Save Percentage: .855
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds