New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 2nd March, 2024

The New York Rangers will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST at the Scotiabank Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and MSG. The contest can be heard on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

The New York Rangers are 40-17-3 record after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are 34-17-8 after winning their most recent game 4-2 over the Arizona Coyotes. The Maple Leafs have won two of their last three games.

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Jimmy Vesey

Adam Edstrom - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin - Jonathan Quick

Injuries

Blake Wheeler (lower-body)

Filip Chytil (upper-body)

New York Rangers starting goalie

New York Rangers - Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 39

Wins: 26

Losses: 12

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 102

Goals Per Game: 2.65

Shots Against: 1143

Save Percentage: .911

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 07 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Calle Jarnkrok

Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

T.J. Brodie - Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit - William Lagesson

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov - Joseph Woll

Injuries

Conor Timmins (illness)

John Klingberg (hip)

Matt Murray (hip)

Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)

Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed)

Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 27

Wins: 14

Losses: 5

Draws: 6

Goals Conceded: 82

Goals Per Game: 3.24

Shots Against: 347

Save Percentage: .855

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds