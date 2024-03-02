  • home icon
  • New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 2nd March, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 02, 2024 14:21 GMT
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs
The New York Rangers will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST at the Scotiabank Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and MSG. The contest can be heard on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

The New York Rangers are 40-17-3 record after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are 34-17-8 after winning their most recent game 4-2 over the Arizona Coyotes. The Maple Leafs have won two of their last three games.

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Kaapo Kakko
  • Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Jimmy Vesey
  • Adam Edstrom - Barclay Goodrow - Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

  • Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
  • Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider

Goalies

  • Igor Shesterkin - Jonathan Quick

Injuries

  • Blake Wheeler (lower-body)
  • Filip Chytil (upper-body)

New York Rangers starting goalie

New York Rangers - Igor Shesterkin
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 39
  • Wins: 26
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 102
  • Goals Per Game: 2.65
  • Shots Against: 1143
  • Save Percentage: .911
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 59 minutes and 07 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - William Nylander
  • Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Calle Jarnkrok
  • Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

  • Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
  • T.J. Brodie - Jake McCabe
  • Simon Benoit - William Lagesson

Goalies

  • Ilya Samsonov - Joseph Woll

Injuries

  • Conor Timmins (illness)
  • John Klingberg (hip)
  • Matt Murray (hip)
  • Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)
  • Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed)
  • Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 27
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 5
  • Draws: 6
  • Goals Conceded: 82
  • Goals Per Game: 3.24
  • Shots Against: 347
  • Save Percentage: .855
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds

