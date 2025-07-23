  • home icon
By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 23, 2025 06:31 GMT
NHL: APR 12 Wild at Canucks - Source: Getty

Dakota Joshua was recently acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Vancouver Canucks. He has chosen to wear No. 81, a number previously worn by Phil Kessel during his tenure with the Leafs from 2009 to 2015.

The significance of Joshua’s choice goes beyond his familiarity with the number from his time with the Canucks. Both Joshua and Kessel are testicular cancer survivors, creating a profound connection.

Joshua was diagnosed with testicular cancer last season. The diagnosis came after he noticed symptoms during the summer, leading to a routine check-up where a lump was discovered.

He underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor and has since been declared cancer-free, allowing him to play at the start of the 2024-25 season with the Canucks before his trade to the Leafs.

Dakota Joshua expressed his admiration for Phil Kessel's story and hopes to emulate the three-time Stanley Cup winner's longevity with the Leafs:

“I love the mojo there,” Joshua told the Sun on Tuesday when confirming he’ll wear his familiar digits from the Vancouver Canucks. “I knew his story and looking forward to playing a long time here like Kessel did.”

Phil Kessel was diagnosed with a similar disease in 2006 during his rookie season with the Boston Bruins. At age 19, he underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor and remarkably returned to the ice just 11 days later, showcasing his resilience.

Kessel missed only 12 games and finished the season with 29 points (11 goals and 18 assists) in 70 games. His recovery allowed him to continue a storied career, including an NHL-record ironman streak of 1,064 consecutive games.

He's currently an unrestricted free agent.

Canucks GM praises Dakota Joshua's resilience after cancer battle

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin praised Dakota Joshua for his resilience following his cancer battle, noting that Joshua faced significant challenges last season before it began and handled the difficult off-ice situation impressively.

"Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said via NHL. “Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto.”
Dakota Joshua was drafted No. 128 overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL draft. He never played for the Leafs and was traded to the St. Louis Blues for future considerations in 2019 before signing with the Canucks as a free agent in 2022.

The 29-year-old recorded 14 points through seven goals and as many assists with the Canucks last season.

