  "Next to go", "Unacceptable at 11.5": Leafs fans react as HC Craig Berube calls out William Nylander

"Next to go", "Unacceptable at 11.5": Leafs fans react as HC Craig Berube calls out William Nylander

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:18 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Leafs fans react as HC Craig Berube calls out William Nylander - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube called out William Nylander to step up his game following the team’s consecutive defeats to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs lost 6-3 on the road on Saturday and followed it up with a 3-2 home defeat on Monday at Scotiabank Arena—marking a frustrating 0-2 start to the season.

Despite Nylander contributing a goal and three assists through the first three games (including a 5-2 opener against Montreal), the Swedish winger has managed just three shots on goal total, with only two coming in the latest loss.

In his postgame comments, Craig Berube urged William Nylander to be more aggressive offensively (Maple Leafs Hotstove):

"We need more out of him... He needs to attack, shoot, and get on the inside more... There are times when he's skating, but it's just not enough."

Here's how Leafs fans on social media reacted to Berube's assessment of Nylander. One tweeted:

"Unacceptable at 11.5."
Another chimed in:

"He’s next to go and I’m all for it."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"He’s too busy working on his YouTube channel," a third fan wrote.
"The disconnect between player and coach was very obvious last year, and continues to be there..’I will ask him where he’s at?’ What coach says that about any player, never mind your top 2 forward?" one X user opined.
"He knows exactly what it is. Work ethic, plain and simple. By nature, Willy is a lazy player. He overcomes it by talent but when that’s not working his Achilles heal gets exposed. Have you ever seen this guy work up a sweat? It’s not surprising why," another tweeted.
"Too focused on his dumb YouTube channel. I knew it was going to be a distraction for him," another chimed in.
William Nylander's Maple Leafs lose back-to-back to Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost back-to-back games against the Detroit Red Wings after a 3-2 loss at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Dylan Larkin scored the opening goal on the power play, putting the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at 18:55 of the first period. This was the only goal through the first two periods.

James van Riemsdyk extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:25 of the third period. The Maple Leafs mounted a comeback with goals from Matthew Knies and Calle Jarnkrok within five minutes, tying the game at 2-2.

With under a minute left, Mason Appleton scored the game-winning goal for the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs play the Nashville Predators tomorrow.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

