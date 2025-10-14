"Next to go", "Unacceptable at 11.5": Leafs fans react as HC Craig Berube calls out William Nylander

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube called out William Nylander to step up his game following the team’s consecutive defeats to the Detroit Red Wings. The Maple Leafs lost 6-3 on the road on Saturday and followed it up with a 3-2 home defeat on Monday at Scotiabank Arena—marking a frustrating 0-2 start to the season. Despite Nylander contributing a goal and three assists through the first three games (including a 5-2 opener against Montreal), the Swedish winger has managed just three shots on goal total, with only two coming in the latest loss.In his postgame comments, Craig Berube urged William Nylander to be more aggressive offensively (Maple Leafs Hotstove):&quot;We need more out of him... He needs to attack, shoot, and get on the inside more... There are times when he's skating, but it's just not enough.&quot;Here's how Leafs fans on social media reacted to Berube's assessment of Nylander. One tweeted:&quot;Unacceptable at 11.5.&quot;Nicky Bobby @T3HT0RCHLINK@lukefoxjukebox Unacceptable at 11.5.Another chimed in:&quot;He’s next to go and I’m all for it.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;He’s too busy working on his YouTube channel,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;The disconnect between player and coach was very obvious last year, and continues to be there..’I will ask him where he’s at?’ What coach says that about any player, never mind your top 2 forward?&quot; one X user opined.&quot;He knows exactly what it is. Work ethic, plain and simple. By nature, Willy is a lazy player. He overcomes it by talent but when that’s not working his Achilles heal gets exposed. Have you ever seen this guy work up a sweat? It’s not surprising why,&quot; another tweeted.&quot;Too focused on his dumb YouTube channel. I knew it was going to be a distraction for him,&quot; another chimed in.William Nylander's Maple Leafs lose back-to-back to Red WingsThe Toronto Maple Leafs lost back-to-back games against the Detroit Red Wings after a 3-2 loss at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.Dylan Larkin scored the opening goal on the power play, putting the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at 18:55 of the first period. This was the only goal through the first two periods.James van Riemsdyk extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:25 of the third period. The Maple Leafs mounted a comeback with goals from Matthew Knies and Calle Jarnkrok within five minutes, tying the game at 2-2.With under a minute left, Mason Appleton scored the game-winning goal for the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs play the Nashville Predators tomorrow.