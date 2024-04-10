NFL analyst opines on fan demand to have NHL team back in Quebec amid relocation talks

The potential relocation of the Arizona Coyotes NHL franchise has sparked a renewed call from a fan to bring a team back to Quebec City. The demand has caught the attention of NFL analyst Albert Breer, who voiced his support for returning an NHL team to the Canadian city.

The NHL is drafting two possible league schedules for next season - one with the Coyotes remaining in Arizona and one with the team moving to Salt Lake City, Utah. This contingency planning indicates that the league is seriously considering allowing the Coyotes to relocate amid ongoing arena issues in Arizona.

In response to the development, one NHL fan said that Quebec City deserves a team back instead of potential U.S. expansion cities.

“I was walking around Quebec City before a Pearl Jam concert 18 months ago and all I could think about was how special of a city it is and how badly it needs top tier hockey back. That it isn't even considered anymore in these expansion talks drives me nuts. Bring 'em back.” a fan wrote on X.

Breer expressed his agreement with bringing the NHL back to Quebec City.

“Quebec City deserves a team back. I really wish the NHL would do a better job of embracing its popularity in Canada.”

He criticized the NHL's focus on growing the sport in uncertain U.S. markets over embracing established Canadian fanbases like Quebec.

The Nordiques previously played in Quebec City from 1979-1995 until financial issues forced a move to Denver, becoming the Colorado Avalanche. The team won its first Stanley Cup in 1996 following the relocation.

Quebec City has been vying for the return of an NHL franchise since constructing the new Videotron Centre in 2015. The arena was built in hopes of attracting back a major league sports team.

While Quebec City has not been included in recent NHL expansion discussions, fans and pundits like Breer believe the market deserves consideration, especially as U.S. cities like Arizona struggle.

Ryan Smith on bringing an NHL team to Utah

Billionaire Ryan Smith, head of the Smith Entertainment Group, is the potential new owner interested in bringing the Coyotes to Utah.

Earlier this week, he publicly asked for name suggestions for a Utah-based NHL team, signaling his intent to pursue relocation.

“We are interested. We are ready, and we’re a partner,” Smith told The Athletic this week. “The arena is done. We think we have a solution. And that’s my message to the NHL.”

According to sources, current Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo is involved in both scenarios - keeping the team in Arizona by building a new arena or selling to Smith's group for over $1.2 billion and moving to Salt Lake City.

The Delta Center, home of Smith's NBA Utah Jazz, would serve as a temporary venue until a new arena is built.