NHL agent Pat Morris doesn't hold back on decentralized draft format: "I'm a traditionalist"

The 2025 NHL draft used a decentralized format, and teams stayed in their own cities during the event. Players gathered in Los Angeles, and the league utilized cameras and video calls to connect everyone.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman wanted the team’s general managers to decide following the draft if the decentralized draft should continue. According to updates from insider Darren Dreger, the league will once again try the decentralized draft, with few changes in the first round.&quot;Reporting on this only because I’m a bit surprised by the outcome. Expect the NHL to give the Decentralized Draft model another try next year. Strong majority of GM’s voted in favour of the new status quo with some potential production tweaks to move the 1st round along,&quot; Dreger tweeted on July 12.NHL agent Pat Morris shared his thoughts about these changes on Monday.“I’m a traditionalist,” Morris said, via &quot;First Up.&quot;He admitted it was a great event for the players and their families. However, from an agent’s point of view, the usual face-to-face talks were missing. Dreger also said general managers seemed to like the changes, but the shift has affected how agents work. For him, adapting to the new setup has been necessary, although not easy.Morris added that the draft used to be about more than just the players. For agents, it was a chance to speak with general managers, to plan extensions and look at free agency fits. It’s now harder to find people in person.“You’re walking around the hotels and looking for NHL people, and you can’t find them,” Morris said.Dreger explained that agents now rely on phones more than before to connect with teams, and that everything felt new for everyone involved.“It was new for them and new for the players and new for us,” Morris said.He didn't criticize, but wanted to point out the changes. The draft may look smoother from the outside; however, the behind-the-scenes work were harder to manage.Pat Morris praises Matthew Schaefer’s maturity and character ahead of NHL debutNHL agent Pat Morris also shared his thoughts on Matthew Schaefer during the same segment of &quot;First Up.&quot; He said he didn’t need to see Schaefer play to know he was special.“You could see his first pick overall material as a person,” Morris said on Monday.Morris praised the rookie's maturity and calm attitude during their first meeting. He also liked how Schaefer handled injuries and stayed focused.“He’s just a uniqueness,” Morris said.Schaefer only played 17 games before the draft but still impressed NHL scouts.“He played 17 games and showed enough to the evaluators,” Morris said.Morris believes Schaefer’s strong character helped him stay at the top of the draft.