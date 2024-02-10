Glenn Healy, president and executive director of the NHL Alumni Association, shared a story concerning four-time Stanley Cup winner Wayne Gretzky. Healy talked about the formation of the charitable organization on Saturday's episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast hosted by Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney. He shed light on Wayne Gretzky's pivotal role in launching the alliance in 1999.

Healy recounted his initial call to Gretzky, affectionately referring to him as "baby Jesus," emphasizing the urgency of their mission to support former players like Dave Semenko.

"The recipe was pretty easy, right?" Healy said. "So, first call that I made was. You can just imagine. I call 'baby Jesus' (Wayne Gretzky). Hello Wayne. I'm going to do this and make a difference so that Dave Semenko doesn't pass away without getting a medical.

"I'll do this like I know it's going to be 24/7. I know it's going to be a big mountain to climb, but on Christmas morning, I need baby Jesus in the manger, OK? So you got to be on board."

Gretzky's commitment extended beyond mere endorsement, as he also agreed to attend the alliance's inaugural meeting in Vegas. Healy emphasized the significance of Gretzky's presence among league sponsors, acknowledging his global stature and influence.

"Second thing, you got to come to our first meeting in Vegas with all of the league sponsors," Healy said. "Glenn Healy sells a lot in Pickering by the eight nuclear reactors but not a lot worldwide. So I needed for him to walk in and say he's in, and he did, and he said I'm up for anything and everything. Who wants an autograph and go deal with this f*cker. OK.""

As the association continues to grow and make a difference in the lives of retired NHL players, Gretzky's influence remains a cornerstone of its success.

Oilers' Evander Kane broke Wayne Gretzky's record

Edmonton Oilers left-winger Evander Kane made history by surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record, achieving five hat tricks in just 130 games compared to Gretzky's 136.

Kane's milestone came in Friday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, where he scored three goals, including an empty-netter, securing a thrilling 5-3 comeback win for the Oilers. Reflecting on his achievement, Kane expressed gratitude for finally achieving the hat trick record after nine years in the league.

The victory marked a significant moment for the Oilers, reaching 30 wins in only 47 games, a near-record in team history. Kane's stellar performance underscored his importance to Edmonton, leading it to victory alongside linemates Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.