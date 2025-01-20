NHL analyst Aaron Korolnek lauds $11,000,001 Maple Leafs' goalie for Toronto's turnaround 7-3 win over rival Montreal Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored seven unanswered goals on Saturday night to complete a miraculous comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs had the Bell Centre buzzing with a 3-0 first-period lead, though it could have been even worse if not for goaltender Joseph Woll.

Woll kept his team in the game which allowed them to find their legs and make the big comeback. He shut the door from that point onwards, making 32 saves on 35 shots, leading the Maple Leafs to victory.

TSN's Aaron Korlonek gave Joseph Woll his flowers for another stellar performance over the weekend on "First Up" this morning. Here's what he had to say.

"An unbelievable turnaround and I think Joe Woll deserves a ton of credit. That game could have easily been seven nothing in the first period. That's how bad the Leafs were playing. It could not have been any worse.

"They totally slept walked, slept walked through the first period, and Woll made a number of incredible saves. And in spite of allowing three goals, I still think he may have been the best player on the ice in the first 20 minutes," Korolnek said. (18:36)

Woll improved to 16-8-0 on the campaign with the victory on Saturday night. He's posted a 2.68 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and one shutout in his 24 appearances thus far. The three-year, $11,000,001 contract extension that Woll signed in Toronto this offseason looks to be a bargain.

Maple Leafs face a tough test in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night

The Toronto Maple Leafs return home tonight for a divisional matchup with the high-octane Tampa Bay Lightning. The Leafs have taken down the Bolts in both of their previous matchups this season, 5-3 in Tampa Bay, and 5-2 at home in Toronto.

However, plenty has changed since they last met on November 30. The Lightning have gone 13-7-1 over the last month and a half, and are just seven points behind Toronto with three games in hand.

The Lightning have four players in the top 30 of point-scoring in the NHL, the most of any team in the league. Nikita Kucherov (68 points), Brayden Point (49 points), Brandon Hagel (49 points), and Jake Guentzel (46 points) are all producing at high levels this season.

The Maple Leafs will need Joseph Woll to be on his A-game once again on Monday night as they look to slow down Tampa Bay's offensive attack.

The puck drops for tonight's game at 7:30 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

