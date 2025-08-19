NHL analyst believes $54,000,000 superstar may end up being the 'best defenseman ever' and it's not Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has some stiff competition for the title of best defenseman in the NHL.

Hughes’ toughest competitor is the Colorado Avalanche's $54 million superstar Cale Makar,. In an appearance on NHL Network published on August 19, analyst EJ Hradek touted Makar as the best defenseman in the NHL at the moment.

Hradek declared:

“I mean, when you look at it, all the things he brings to the table, he very well may be.” Hradek added, “And that's something I never thought I would say, as someone who grew up as a young boy, hearing about Bobby Orr, and we know how wonderful and great Bobby Orr was, and watching Nicklas Lidström over many years, and watching Scott Niedermayer, there's been a lot of great defensemen, but at the end of the day, he may end up being the best defenseman ever, at least to date.”

The comparisons to greats like Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom put Makar in an elite category. But beyond his strong offensive game, Hradek believes it’s Makar’s all-around talent that makes him the best defenseman now, even better than Quinn Hughes.

Hradek went on:

“What he does, he's dynamic. His edge work is special. He's a special skater. He can play physical. You can see he's already been part of winning at the highest level in the National Hockey League. I don't know what else to say about Cale Makar.”

But when Hradek boiled down the comparison between Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, he concluded:

“There's not a ton of difference for me between Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes. The difference is simply and we talked about this in the meeting, Makar is just a little bigger, and he's a little more dynamic. But that's a difference."

Those are impressive comments focused on the NHL’s top two blue liners at the moment. It will be exciting to watch who takes home the Norris Trophy this upcoming season. It could be a repeat for Makar, or Hughes could reclaim the title.

Quinn Hughes on track for another Norris Trophy nomination

Cale Makar will be Hughes' strongest competitor for the Norris Trophy - Source: Imagn

Quinn Hughes became the first Vancouver Canucks defenseman to capture the Norris Trophy in the 2023-24 season. His impressive numbers were hands down the best in the league that season.

The following year saw Hughes earn his second-straight Norris Trophy nomination. However, Quinn Hughes couldn’t outshine Makar’s singular accomplishments. Makar notched the first 30-goal season by a blue liner in roughly three decades.

That stellar feat propelled Makar past Hughes and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski. But as the 2025-26 season looms over the horizon, there’s a good chance that Quinn Hughes, barring injury, will be on track for another Norris Trophy nomination.

Hughes dealt with multiple health issues last season. The ailments limited him to 68 games. But even in those 68 games, Hughes notched 16 goals and 60 assists for 76 points. Over a full season, Hughes could have matched Makar’s 90 points.

NHL fans will be spoiled by what could be one of the most impressive races for the Norris Trophy in league history.

