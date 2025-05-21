NHL analyst believes Maple Leafs could be 'worse on paper' heading into next season - "Never winning anything with this core"

The Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 of the second round on Sunday. Toronto's dismal record in Game 7s continued, having not won one since 2004. This time, the Leafs went further, but the result is the same. The team had a poor performance, and fans want a change.

Ad

In a Tuesday mailbag on The Athletic, NHL analyst Sean McIndoe shared his thoughts on the Maple Leafs’ future.

“Barring Brad Treliving having an offseason for the ages, the Leafs are going to be worse on paper heading into opening night,” McIndoe wrote.

He pointed out that losing players like Mitch Marner and John Tavares would hurt. Marner scored 100 points last season, which is hard to replace. The team will have some money to spend, but the free-agent market is weak. Plus, it does not have many future assets to make big trades.

Ad

Trending

"But at this point, being worse on paper doesn’t mean being less of a contender. I mean, we pretty much know that this team is never winning anything with this core," McIndoe wrote.

Still, McIndoe believes this does not mean the Maple Leafs can’t compete. He says the team has never won with this core group, so a full rebuild might be better.

Ad

“A team that’s actually been reworked, and not just tinkered with, will at least be more fun to watch,” he wrote.

He added that a new mix of players could give fans a reason to be excited.

The NHL is a league full of surprises, with teams like the New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights showing that big changes can lead to success. McIndoe thinks maybe a smaller, humbled Leafs team can become better than expected. But he also warned that if nothing changes, the same losses will continue.

Ad

After five disappointing postseasons, McIndoe believes the Leafs need a fresh start.

“So, screw it: let’s tear it down to the studs and see where this goes,” he wrote.

Fans want to see something different, even if it means losing more in the short term.

Maple Leafs coach said Panthers were more aggressive in Game 7

On Sunday, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the team did not handle the pressure well in Game 7. After winning Game 6, the Leafs felt confident but did not show enough desperation at home.

Ad

“Coming off that Game 6 (a 2-0 win on Friday), come home for Game 7, you’re feeling really good, but they were the better team tonight, they were the more desperate team tonight, they were the more aggressive team tonight," he said via NHL.

Berube said winning Game 6 was good, but the team needed more effort and determination in Game 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama