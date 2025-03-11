NHL analyst believes Mitch Marner wants to be with Toronto Maple Leafs for life but on one condition

NHL insider Carlo Colaiacovo believes Mitch Marner wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for life. However, he also wants to be the team’s highest-paid player. Speaking on the First Up podcast on March 10, Colaiacovo said Marner’s contract situation suggests he is waiting for a bigger deal.

"I truly do believe that Mitch Marner wants to be a Maple Leaf for the rest of his life, but he also wants to be the highest paid maple leaf on this team," Colaiacovo said. [9:19] "That's what I'm led to believe, just because of how this whole contract is playing out right now.

"If the Maple is called and said, 'Hey, we want to look at getting something done', you say no, but you still telling everybody you want to be a maple leaf. It's pretty simple to do the math. He wants to be a maple leaf, but he also wants to be the highest paid maple leaf on this team."

Despite the uncertainty, Mitch Marner is having a great season. He has 21 goals and 58 assists and is on pace for a career-high 101 points. He has played an important role in the Leafs’ success this season, especially in captain Auston Matthews' absence.

Colaiacovo suggested that if Marner truly wanted to stay, he could have started talks, but he has not. He also suggested that the Maple Leafs are not willing to make him the highest-paid player on the roster.

"And I don't think the Maple Leafs right now are prepared to make him that... I have no problem with this barter situation playing out exactly the way that it is. 'Hey, you know what? You've had an unbelievable season. Keep having that unbelievable season. Lead our team into the playoffs. Lead our team into having success in the playoffs. And you know what? The contract will figure itself out when the time is done.'"

General manager Brad Treliving said the team is focused on finishing the season strong. He did not comment on Marner’s contract but said they will address it at the right time. Speaking to the media after the Leafs' practice in Utah on Sunday, Treliving talked about Mitch Marner.

"We're aligned with Mitch. We're worried about this season, we're worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time," Treliving said. "It's not a distraction... but it's just not a question we're going to get into every day."

Marner has a big decision ahead, and now the Leafs must decide if they are willing to meet his demand or risk losing him in free agency.

Mitch Marner did not clarify his decision when asked about Maple Leafs' future

The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly considered trading Mitch Marner for Mikko Rantanen. The Carolina Hurricanes asked for Marner in return, but he refused to waive his no-move clause. Toronto told him they wanted to keep him but this was something that had come up, and they wanted him to know about it.

Speaking to the media after Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Marner said he knew about the trade talks but stayed focused on playing. When asked if he saw himself as a Leaf next season, he did not give a clear answer.

"I wasn’t focused on it. I had a feeling that maybe something might happen," Marner said, via Sportsnet. "But, yeah, I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you."

Mitch Marner’s decision to delay contract talks puts Toronto in a tough spot. He will become a free agent on July 1, and his agent, Darren Ferris, usually waits until free agency before making deals. If Marner does not re-sign before then, the Leafs could lose him for nothing.

