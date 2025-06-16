NHL analyst bluntly slams Mitch Marner for ignoring Maple Leafs over contract talks

Mitch Marner is all but assured of leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs next year. When the offseason officially arrives, he's going to be a free agent, and all signs point to no reunion for the two parties. He's been with Toronto for nine seasons, but that's likely to end.

Ad

Marner is reportedly not even talking with the Leafs right now, which has one analyst befuddled. JD Bunkis is unsure why, after all this time, the Marner saga has taken this turn.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The NHL insider said:

"He decides Toronto isn't the place he wants to play. Okay, good for him. It's not for everybody. The part I can't understand is the animosity. The Leafs gave you everything, drafted you when it wasn't a slam dunk, gave you a huge extension, never pushed you to be traded. What is he so mad about?"

Ad

It is worth noting that Marner was reportedly involved in trade discussions surrounding Toronto's brief pursuit of Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, so he may have been asked to waive his no-trade clause for that.

Mitch Marner is ignoring the Leafs right now (Imagn)

Still, Bunkis isn't sure why he's spurning the Leafs organization after it drafted him, signed him, and helped him get to the point he is today. He's a star free agent thanks partly to the team, and Bunkis believes he should be nicer about it.

Ad

NHL insider links Mitch Marner to Eastern Conference foe

It won't be in the division, but one NHL insider believes Mitch Marner could land with an Eastern Conference rival in free agency: the Carolina Hurricanes. David Pagnotta thinks they make a lot of sense.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He said:

"When/if Mitch Marner hits the open market July 1, the expectation is the Carolina Hurricanes are going to take a massive swing to try and sign him. Sources say we shouldn’t be surprised if they go above $14M on an AAV over a 7-year term. UFA market opens in 18 days."

The Hurricanes have two things: a need for high-level scoring from forwards and a lot of money to spend, which makes them an ideal suitor for the former Maple Leafs star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama