NHL analyst bluntly slams Mitch Marner for ignoring Maple Leafs over contract talks

Mitch Marner is all but assured of leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs next year. When the offseason officially arrives, he's going to be a free agent, and all signs point to no reunion for the two parties. He's been with Toronto for nine seasons, but that's likely to end.
Marner is reportedly not even talking with the Leafs right now, which has one analyst befuddled. JD Bunkis is unsure why, after all this time, the Marner saga has taken this turn.
The NHL insider said:
"He decides Toronto isn't the place he wants to play. Okay, good for him. It's not for everybody. The part I can't understand is the animosity. The Leafs gave you everything, drafted you when it wasn't a slam dunk, gave you a huge extension, never pushed you to be traded. What is he so mad about?"
It is worth noting that Marner was reportedly involved in trade discussions surrounding Toronto's brief pursuit of Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, so he may have been asked to waive his no-trade clause for that.
Still, Bunkis isn't sure why he's spurning the Leafs organization after it drafted him, signed him, and helped him get to the point he is today. He's a star free agent thanks partly to the team, and Bunkis believes he should be nicer about it.
NHL insider links Mitch Marner to Eastern Conference foe
It won't be in the division, but one NHL insider believes Mitch Marner could land with an Eastern Conference rival in free agency: the Carolina Hurricanes. David Pagnotta thinks they make a lot of sense.
He said:
"When/if Mitch Marner hits the open market July 1, the expectation is the Carolina Hurricanes are going to take a massive swing to try and sign him. Sources say we shouldn’t be surprised if they go above $14M on an AAV over a 7-year term. UFA market opens in 18 days."
The Hurricanes have two things: a need for high-level scoring from forwards and a lot of money to spend, which makes them an ideal suitor for the former Maple Leafs star.
