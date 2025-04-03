NHL analyst breaks down why Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over rival Florida Panthers was 'more than' mere win

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat their rival and the defending champion Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. In doing so, they created a bigger gap in the division race and officially clinched a playoff spot.

This win was monumental for the Leafs, but hockey insider Mark Masters thought it was bigger than clinching the playoffs or getting closer to locking up a division title this year.

He said those things are important, but Masters also said that he was impressed with how they played, not just that they won. The Panthers were without some key players, including Aleksander Barkov who was a late scratch. The Leafs took advantage, though.

Masters said (2:29):

"It's more than that ... They played a mature game. They hung in there in the second period. They put their foot down to the third. Matthew Knies and after the game, they knew that the Panthers were playing on the second half of a back-to-back, third in four nights. And that, if they stuck with it, eventually, the Panthers were going to get tired, make mistakes and break down. That's what happened."

Masters believed head coach Craig Berube was "happy with how they defended" in front of the net. The Panthers had chances that could've tipped the score back in their favor, or at least a tie, but the Leafs "were hard" and didn't allow second or third scoring chances.

He added:

"Maybe it's a big win that they can carry this juice forward now down the stretch, as they continue this, this push towards first place in the division."

Two third-period goals were enough to get the Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory to clinch a playoff spot and move three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the division.

Maple Leafs coach happy to make playoffs after clinching win

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of just three teams in the East (the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals) to have clinched a playoff spot this early in the season.

Craig Berube made it to the playoffs (Imagn)

Asked about the clinching, Leafs coach Craig Berube said via Maple Leafs Hot Stove:

"It is great. I have talked before about it. Being able to coach the Toronto Maple Leafs is a real thrill and opportunity for me. As I have said a number of times, I love working with the players we have here, the staff, and the organization in general. It is hard to make the playoffs. It is tight. It is a tough league."

This is Berube's first year coaching, and he said the team has done a good job of changing its style of play to his and adapting over time. He finished by saying it's been a "pleasure" to pilot the Leafs to the postseason.

