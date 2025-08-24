  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nick Suzuki
  • NHL analyst breaks down Nick Suzuki's Stanley Cup expectation with Canadiens after making 'key additions'

NHL analyst breaks down Nick Suzuki's Stanley Cup expectation with Canadiens after making 'key additions'

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 24, 2025 13:18 GMT
Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals - Game Five - Source: Getty
Nick Suzuki’s leadership and Canadiens’ Stanley Cup expectations after key offseason moves (Source: Getty)

Nick Suzuki has become a central figure for the Montreal Canadiens, both as captain and as a consistent performer. He finished the 2024-25 regular season with 30 goals, 59 assists, and 89 points, ranking among the NHL’s top playmakers.

Ad

Even though Montreal’s playoff run ended in the first round against Washington, Suzuki’s role as leader has kept the focus on where the team is headed.

Sports columnist Stu Cowan, who has covered Montreal hockey for decades, spoke about the Canadiens’ outlook on "The Sick Podcast."

He explained that expectations inside the organization are higher now, especially after an offseason with several key additions.

“Expectations are going to grow, and we know that, and that's fine with us,” Cowan said on Saturday. “We all want the same goal at the end of the day. We want to be challenging for the Stanley Cup.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cowan also mentioned that Suzuki was directly involved in important team discussions. Before making the trade for Patrik Laine, Canadiens management reached out to their captain to confirm he felt the winger would fit well in the locker room.

Cowan said this shows how close Suzuki is with general manager Kent Hughes and coach Martin St. Louis, and how his input is valued beyond just his play.

The Canadiens made several changes in the summer to strengthen the roster. Defenseman Noah Dobson was added in a trade with the Islanders, giving Montreal a skilled, right-handed shot who can help the power play.

Ad

Forward Zack Bolduc arrived from St. Louis, while veterans Sammy Blais and Joe Veleno were brought in to add depth. In goal, Kaapo Kahkonen signed to provide experience after Cayden Primeau was traded.

Nick Suzuki, who is signed through the 2029-30 season, remains the anchor for this group. Cowan pointed out that Suzuki’s message about aiming for the Stanley Cup shows the same vision shared by Hughes and St. Louis.

Ad

Nick Suzuki shares thoughts on Canadiens’ offseason moves

On Thursday, Nick Suzuki hosted his annual golf tournament to support the Asista Foundation. The Canadiens captain also shared his thoughts on the team’s offseason. He said he first saw news of the Noah Dobson trade on social media while in Scotland for Joel Edmundson’s wedding.

“It was pretty cool. It’s nice to have that addition, he’s an amazing player and a good guy too,” Suzuki said via The Athletic.
Ad

Nick Suzuki also talked about teammates training together in Montreal during the offseason.

“It’s special to have this many guys stick around, he said.

Montreal may not be ready to win yet, but with their captain leading the way and new players joining the lineup, the Canadiens believe they are moving in the right direction.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications