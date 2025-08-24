NHL analyst breaks down Nick Suzuki's Stanley Cup expectation with Canadiens after making 'key additions'

Nick Suzuki has become a central figure for the Montreal Canadiens, both as captain and as a consistent performer. He finished the 2024-25 regular season with 30 goals, 59 assists, and 89 points, ranking among the NHL’s top playmakers. Even though Montreal’s playoff run ended in the first round against Washington, Suzuki’s role as leader has kept the focus on where the team is headed.Sports columnist Stu Cowan, who has covered Montreal hockey for decades, spoke about the Canadiens’ outlook on &quot;The Sick Podcast.&quot; He explained that expectations inside the organization are higher now, especially after an offseason with several key additions.“Expectations are going to grow, and we know that, and that's fine with us,” Cowan said on Saturday. “We all want the same goal at the end of the day. We want to be challenging for the Stanley Cup.”Cowan also mentioned that Suzuki was directly involved in important team discussions. Before making the trade for Patrik Laine, Canadiens management reached out to their captain to confirm he felt the winger would fit well in the locker room. Cowan said this shows how close Suzuki is with general manager Kent Hughes and coach Martin St. Louis, and how his input is valued beyond just his play.The Canadiens made several changes in the summer to strengthen the roster. Defenseman Noah Dobson was added in a trade with the Islanders, giving Montreal a skilled, right-handed shot who can help the power play. Forward Zack Bolduc arrived from St. Louis, while veterans Sammy Blais and Joe Veleno were brought in to add depth. In goal, Kaapo Kahkonen signed to provide experience after Cayden Primeau was traded.Nick Suzuki, who is signed through the 2029-30 season, remains the anchor for this group. Cowan pointed out that Suzuki’s message about aiming for the Stanley Cup shows the same vision shared by Hughes and St. Louis.Nick Suzuki shares thoughts on Canadiens’ offseason movesOn Thursday, Nick Suzuki hosted his annual golf tournament to support the Asista Foundation. The Canadiens captain also shared his thoughts on the team’s offseason. He said he first saw news of the Noah Dobson trade on social media while in Scotland for Joel Edmundson’s wedding.“It was pretty cool. It’s nice to have that addition, he’s an amazing player and a good guy too,” Suzuki said via The Athletic.Nick Suzuki also talked about teammates training together in Montreal during the offseason.“It’s special to have this many guys stick around, he said.Montreal may not be ready to win yet, but with their captain leading the way and new players joining the lineup, the Canadiens believe they are moving in the right direction.