Chicago Blackhawks superstar and 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard has been under media scrutiny since before he set foot in the league. NHL analyst Frank Seravalli has come out in defense of the youngster during a conversation with CHSN on Friday.

Seravalli shared his thoughts on the criticism Bedard has faced from the media so early in his career. The NHL analyst claimed that he found it strange and unnecessary how much criticism Bedard, a 19-year-old player, is receiving from both U.S. and Canadian media.

“I think the biggest thing that strikes me is that it's odd. It almost seems like a concerted push from some of the national media,” Seravalli said. “Now one person started, and now let's all pile on, because that's in vogue.

Trending

“We've now seen Jeremy Roenik, Mark Messier, Paul Bissonnette, and by the way, if you flip to Canada and their coverage the other night during the game, Colby Armstrong also took a run at him.”

He pointed out that multiple media personalities have jumped on a bandwagon to criticize Connor Bedard, even though the player didn’t ask to be labeled as a "generational talent."

“I'm not naming names, just to do so,” Seravalli said. "My only point is, I can't remember in almost two decades covering the NHL now such concerted criticism that seems to be directed after one player who is 19 years old, who, by the way, didn't pick the generational label that's been attached to him.”

Expand Tweet

Frank Seravalli backs Connor Bedard’s work ethic

In the same conversation, Frank Seravalli defended Bedard’s game and his work ethic. The NHL analyst mentioned that he doesn’t think Bedard’s work ethic or competitiveness is a problem.

Instead, he feels the Chicago Blackhawks should focus on giving Bedard more support, as the team’s low scoring leaves too much pressure on him to perform.

“When I watched the clip that's been so criticized, how many times does Connor Bedard circle the rest of his teammates that are standing there that haven't moved?” Seravalli said. "I don't see an issue and effort compete as Tony made the point. I don't see any reason to try and beat the high end skill out of his game.”

Frank Seravalli also pointed out that other highly hyped players, like Auston Matthews, didn’t face this kind of intense and repeated scrutiny early in their careers as Bedard is facing from the media.

The Blackhawks star has 16 goals and 32 assists in 54 games this season. Earlier this week, Bedard addressed criticism from TV analyst Paul Bissonnette following the Blackhawks' 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

During the TNT broadcast, Bissonnette had criticized Bedard’s play, but the 19-year-old brushed off the comments. Bedard said he doesn’t watch broadcasts and focuses on playing hockey, adding that it’s the analysts’ job to give their opinions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback