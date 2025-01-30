NHL analyst Craig Button has criticized Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman's performance following his eight-year, $66 million extension with the club in October.

Button highlighted that Swayman has struggled to demonstrate that he is worth the hefty price tag after holding you during training camp for contact.

On a recent episode of TSN's Smokehouse segment, Button expressed concern over Swayman's decline in performance, stating that he has not performed at an elite level this season.

Button pointed out that despite challenges, including a lack of goal support, Jeremy Swayman's primary responsibility is to stop goals, and his current numbers reflect a significant dip compared to last season.

"The Boston Bruins said, 'We believe in you. You're an elite goaltender'. You have been anything but an elite goaltender this year. You've been anything but an average goaltender this year for the Boston Bruins," he said.

"Your numbers have slipped so significantly that there is no rationale for what you are being paid. Now there's an opportunity to get yourself back on track, to become better and to play at a level commensurate with the salary that you commanded and that the Boston Bruins are paying you, but there is no way that there's any justification for this significant fall off the performance," Button added.

Craig Button emphasized that the Bruins are not receiving the caliber of goaltending they expected from Swayman, and until he can prove otherwise, doubts about the wisdom of the contract will persist.

The scrutiny around Swayman intensified after he allowed two hat tricks during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The 26-year-old has seen his save percentage drop to a career-worst .895 for the season.

Jeremy Swayman expressed disappointment in his performance

performance

After a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Sabres, Jeremy Swayman took responsibility for his performance, expressing his disappointment in not giving the team a better chance to win.

He acknowledged that he could have made a few more saves to keep the game closer and emphasized that this is an area he needs to improve.

"I think, not giving up my team a chance to win. I take pride in that every night, and could have made a couple more saves that, you know, kept the game closer, and that's something I need to work on, and, and I will, and everyone in this room knows that. said Swayman post-game.

Swayman and the Bruins (25-21-6) host the Winnipeg Jets (35-14-3) at TD Garden next on Thursday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

