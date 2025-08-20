NHL analyst calls out Lane Hutson’s shocking snub from USA Olympic orientation camp

USA Hockey has not invited Lane Hutson to the 2026 Winter Olympic orientation camp. NHL insider Tony Marinaro criticized Hutson's snub on his The Sick Podcast with Brian Wilde on Wednesday.Marinaro said Hutson’s performance in 2024-25 clearly deserved a spot. He highlighted Hutson tying Larry Murphy’s rookie assist record (60) and leading the Canadiens in various stats.&quot;(As a selector) You're going to notice that Lane Hutson finished seventh in scoring,&quot; Marinaro said. &quot;That Hutson tied an NHL record that was going on since 1981 for most assists by a rookie defenseman, tying the great Larry Murphy.&quot;That Lane Hutson had more assists than any player on the Montreal Canadiens during the regular season. That Hutson had the third most amount of points by any player on the Montreal Canadiens during the regular season.&quot;Marinaro mentioned that Hutson had the most ice time and most points for the Canadiens. During the regular season, Hutson ranked inside the top 10 in seven or eight advanced stats for defensemen. He finished 32nd in puck battles won out of about 250 NHL defensemen. His stats show consistent strong performance both in the regular season and playoffs.&quot;I don't get it, Brian, I don't get it (how Hutson is not invited),&quot; Marinaro said. &quot;I think Lane Hutson is a top 15 defenseman in the National Hockey League, it's my opinion. I don't understand how he can't be in the top 15 for USA.&quot;Hutson scored six goals and 60 assists for 66 points in 82 games last season. In the playoffs, he led Montreal in points (five) and ice time (24:50). The Canadiens were eliminated in the first round by the Washington Capitals.Meanwhile, USA Hockey invited Hutson's Montreal teammate Cole Caufield to the orientation camp. The final 25-man roster for the 2026 Olympics will be revealed in January.Lane Hutson talks about being 'lucky' after Calder Trophy winAfter his amazing performance, Lane Hutson won the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. He was the first Canadiens player to win the Calder in the expansion era since Ken Dryden won it in 1972.&quot;To win rookie of the year award, I just feel really fortunate,&quot; Hutson said, via NHL.com. &quot;I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens and be a part of such a great support system with all my friends and family.&quot;Fans and analysts expect Hutson to eventually represent the USA on the Olympic stage.