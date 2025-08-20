  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Olympics
  • NHL analyst calls out Lane Hutson’s shocking snub from USA Olympic orientation camp

NHL analyst calls out Lane Hutson’s shocking snub from USA Olympic orientation camp

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 20, 2025 18:34 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Lane Hutson to the 2026 Winter Olympic orientation camp (Source: Imagn)

USA Hockey has not invited Lane Hutson to the 2026 Winter Olympic orientation camp. NHL insider Tony Marinaro criticized Hutson's snub on his The Sick Podcast with Brian Wilde on Wednesday.

Ad

Marinaro said Hutson’s performance in 2024-25 clearly deserved a spot. He highlighted Hutson tying Larry Murphy’s rookie assist record (60) and leading the Canadiens in various stats.

"(As a selector) You're going to notice that Lane Hutson finished seventh in scoring," Marinaro said. "That Hutson tied an NHL record that was going on since 1981 for most assists by a rookie defenseman, tying the great Larry Murphy.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That Lane Hutson had more assists than any player on the Montreal Canadiens during the regular season. That Hutson had the third most amount of points by any player on the Montreal Canadiens during the regular season."

Marinaro mentioned that Hutson had the most ice time and most points for the Canadiens. During the regular season, Hutson ranked inside the top 10 in seven or eight advanced stats for defensemen. He finished 32nd in puck battles won out of about 250 NHL defensemen. His stats show consistent strong performance both in the regular season and playoffs.

Ad
"I don't get it, Brian, I don't get it (how Hutson is not invited)," Marinaro said. "I think Lane Hutson is a top 15 defenseman in the National Hockey League, it's my opinion. I don't understand how he can't be in the top 15 for USA."
Ad

Hutson scored six goals and 60 assists for 66 points in 82 games last season. In the playoffs, he led Montreal in points (five) and ice time (24:50). The Canadiens were eliminated in the first round by the Washington Capitals.

Meanwhile, USA Hockey invited Hutson's Montreal teammate Cole Caufield to the orientation camp. The final 25-man roster for the 2026 Olympics will be revealed in January.

Lane Hutson talks about being 'lucky' after Calder Trophy win

After his amazing performance, Lane Hutson won the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. He was the first Canadiens player to win the Calder in the expansion era since Ken Dryden won it in 1972.

Ad
"To win rookie of the year award, I just feel really fortunate," Hutson said, via NHL.com. "I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens and be a part of such a great support system with all my friends and family."

Fans and analysts expect Hutson to eventually represent the USA on the Olympic stage.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications