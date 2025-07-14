  • home icon
  • NHL
  • NHL analyst certain that Canadiens will miss Christian Dvorak after signing with Flyers

NHL analyst certain that Canadiens will miss Christian Dvorak after signing with Flyers

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 14, 2025 15:33 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Christian Dvorak will play with the Flyers for next season (Source: Imagn)

Christian Dvorak signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers that will reunite him with his previous head coach at the Arizona Coyotes, Rick Tocchet. He is expected to provide some depth and offense as a bottom-six centerman.

Ad

Dvorak recorded 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points last season with the Montreal Canadiens. His 6-foot-1 frame stood out in the Habs lineup, which was filled with short and fast players. Thus, while mostly being used in the fourth line, Dvorak contributed to the team's defense.

Dvorak is expected to be trusted in the Flyers' penalty kill. He was the 21st best in the NHL last season with a 55.8% faceoff win percentage, just 0.3% behind Philadelphia's highest, Sean Couturier, who came 18th. He was deployed in the second penalty kill unit alongside Josh Anderson.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dvorak will also add experience to the Flyers squad, needing insurance to back up young forwards like recently acquired Trevor Zegras. According to NHL analyst E.J. Hradek, the Habs are likely to miss him because he was a unique factor in the high-flying team.

"Dvorak will be a good three," Hradek said on Monday's edition of NHL Tonight (Timestamp: 2:24). "They’ll miss him in Montreal because he was on the penalty kill there. That’s a younger, smaller team. He is a bigger, stronger guy. They’ll miss him in Montreal.
Ad
"I think he’ll be a help for the Flyers, and I’ll be very interested to see if he decides to stay there long-term or if he has a big year and maybe does something else. Because again, centermen are hard to find."
Ad

NHL analyst worried for Canadiens' penalty kill without Christian Dvorak and other pieces

Along similar lines to E.J. Hradek, TSN analyst Frankie Corrado expressed his concern about the Montreal Canadiens' penalty kill. Apart from Dvorak, the team also had to let go of Joel Armia to free agency, and veteran David Savard hung up his skates following their exit from the playoffs.

Ad
"The only worry I have about the Montreal Canadiens as of right now is who’s going to replace the big minutes on the penalty kill that they had last year. David Savard, Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak all out the door," Corrado said on TSN's SportsCentre on Friday (Timestamp: 00:15).
"They need three prominent pieces to play penalty kill minutes because that was a big strength of their team last year."
Ad
youtube-cover

The Habs killed 208 penalties last season, earning an 80.9% percent efficiency rate, which ranked them ninth in the league. They are expected to push players like Alexandre Carrier, Mike Matheson and Kaiden Guhle into these roles.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications