NHL analyst claims Connor McDavid would "absolutely bat" for Jordan Binnington's potential trade to Edmonton Oilers

After last season's Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers must be aiming for the Stanley Cup this year. For that, they need to strengthen their goaltending.

Speaking on SportsCentre with Jay Onrait on Sunday, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said that the Oilers should try to trade for St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington:

"Why don't we go right to the Edmonton Oilers? Okay, because that's the go place for Jordan Binnington if Stan Bowman is interested.

"There's one team that's looking to potentially upgrade their goaltending, and that's the Edmonton Oilers. Jordan Binnington is better than Stuart Skinner, full stop. You know that after what just happened at the 4 Nations."

Jordan Binnington played well at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, helping Canada win the championship. He finished with a .907 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average.

In the final against Team USA, he made 31 saves, including six in overtime, with a save percentage of .939. He was the Blues' goaltender in the 2019 Stanley Cup Game 7 win. So, that Stanley Cup win along with the recent 4 Nations championship game add to the Binnington's experience.

Button said that Oilers captain Connor McDavid would support the move:

"Jordan Binnington. ... I don't know what his modified no-trade is, but I think he'd wave it to go to the Edmonton Oilers. And, by the way, do you think Connor McDavid would go to bat for him? Yeah, absolutely."

The Oilers have struggled with goaltending this season. Stuart Skinner has been inconsistent, and Jack Campbell was sent to the AHL after poor play last season. They currently have Calvin Pickard working in tandem with Skinner.

Edmonton is trying to make a deep playoff run, so improving in the net could be important. Button believes Binnington is a clear upgrade over Skinner:

"Jordan Binnington: upgrade on Stuart Skinner. So if you're Stan Bowman, you're getting wind that maybe Doug Armstrong might want to trade Jordan Binnington, get on the phone, find a way to make it happen, find a way to make your team stronger, because that's exactly what Jordan Binnington does."

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was full of praise for Jordan Binnington after 4 Nations final win

The Oilers have a strong offense led by captain Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl, and Binnington might want to play for a contender. If McDavid and team leaders push for the move, the front office may explore it.

After the overtime win against the USA, McDavid was full of praise for Binnington.

“He made probably three or four all-world saves early in overtime to allow us to score the goal,” McDavid said (via Yard Barker). “So all credit to him, honestly. Hopefully, some of those haters will back off him, because, honestly, he played great.”

Edmonton needs reliable goaltending to compete for the Stanley Cup. Binnington has experience in high-pressure games and has proven he can perform.

