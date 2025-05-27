Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs remains uncertain following another playoff early exit, marking the ninth season for him without advancing past the second round with the Leafs.

Marner is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and the possibility of him leaving Toronto is increasingly likely, with the 28-year-old winger projected to be the No. 1 free agent in the summer market. He is anticipated to sign the richest free-agent contract in NHL history, surpassing Artemi Panarin's $11.6 million AAV deal with the New York Rangers in 2019.

On SportsCentre with Jay Onrait, NHL analyst Bryan Hayes discussed the potential fallout, warning that the Leafs fans would face an explosive reaction if Mitch Marner were to make a move similar to Kevin Durant's free agency decision.

(1:30 onwards)

"I think the fan base would spontaneously combust," Hayes said. "I don't think they could ever recover from something like that people's heads would be popping off and I find it hard to believe we will get to that point based on my experience following the career of Mitch Marner the idea that he would take less money seems very very far-fetched."

Hayes emphasized that if Marner were to leave Toronto and sign with a contending team while potentially accepting a lower salary to do so, it would deeply upset Leafs fans. Beyond the financial aspect, the move would also carry a painful message for the Leafs fans that Marner believes he can win a Stanley Cup elsewhere, but not in Toronto.

"I'm doing it is because I think I can win in Vegas or win in Florida and kind of pull a Kevin Durant that would also really sting because I think it would be truthful I think a lot of Leaf fans would take offense to that but it'd be tough to argue against it right because the Leafs haven't won a Stanley Cup in almost 60 years," he added.

With the offseason in full swing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the club hopes to gain clarity on whether Mitch Marner will test free agency markets or if he is open to conversations in Toronto before making his final decision.

Mitch Marner linked to two contending teams

A widespread interest from around the league will likely focus on securing Mitch Marner's signature if he enters free agency.

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, teams like the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights are among those interested in Marner's services. He believes that Marner would consider the top contending teams that players are drawn to, including Florida and Vegas, which would likely be on his list.

Mitch Marner's playoff campaign ended with 13 points (two goals and 11 assists) in 13 games after the Leafs were eliminated by the Panthers in seven games of Round 2.

