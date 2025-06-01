NHL analyst claims Maple Leafs GM is "directly alluding" to $65,408,000 forward, John Tavares with latest "change in DNA" comment

NHL analyst Mike Johnson believes Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving may be hinting at big changes. On Saturday’s NHL Network broadcast, Johnson said Treliving’s recent comments about changing the team’s “DNA” could be directed at John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Johnson explained that a team can only change its DNA by changing its players or how it plays. He added that Marner and Tavares are the most likely targets, since both are nearing free agency.

"... changing DNA comes in two ways, and this is what is sending ripples around the Toronto market and the league," Johnson said. "You change your DNA by changing your players. And I think he's directly alluding to Mitch Marner, John Tavares, the two biggest free agents who had great years."

Treliving made his comments last Thursday, just days after the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers. They have not made it past the second round of the playoffs in over 20 years. The team last won the Stanley Cup in 1967. Treliving said the Leafs have hit the same playoff wall for years and need to consider new directions.

In his comments about DNA change, Treliving said:

"There's some DNA that has to change in our team. If you keep getting to the same result, there's some DNA that needs to change. That's on me going forward. We've now started the planning, ... (but it's early for) putting a team together for 2025-26."

Mitch Marner's 6-year, $65,408,000 contract with the Maple Leafs ended this season and he could become a free agent in July 2025. This regular season, he reached his career-high 102 points with the Leafs but failed to contribute much in the playoffs. His offensive presence was missing in the last four games of the playoffs, in which he contributed just one assist.

Tavares, who will turn 35 next season, is also awaiting an extension after the expiry of his $77 million contract. He signed with Toronto in 2018 after nine seasons with the New York Islanders. Tavares has been productive in the regular season, for example scoring 38 goals this season, but the team has only won two playoff series during his time.

Maple Leafs GM has hinted at "every potential outcome" in Mitch Marner's future with the team

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said discussions with Marner are ongoing, but nothing is set. He said he met with Marner during exit interviews and told him the team will take time to think things through.

"I think Mitch is a tremendous player," Treliving said, via NHL.com. "I think he's a star. We're in that process right now... We're going to meet as a staff, I'm going to be in touch with Mitch's representative. Mitch has a say in this as well... You have to prepare for every potential outcome."

Marner has played his whole career in Toronto and said he has enjoyed his time there.

"I've always loved my time here," Marner said. "I loved being here … I've been so grateful."

The Maple Leafs have several other long-term players, including Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly. Matthews is signed through 2028, Nylander through 2032 and Rielly through 2030.

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

