NHL analyst confirms NY Islanders 'trying to' extend $36,000,000 forward amidst interest in trade market

The NY Islanders are trying to extend Brock Nelson’s contract while trade rumors continue. Nelson is in the final season of a six-year, $36,000,000 deal he signed in 2019 and could become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) post the 2024-25 season. The forward has played for New York since they drafted him 30th overall in 2010. This season, he has 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 54 games.

NHL insider Anthony LaRocco confirmed that the team wants to keep Nelson.

"As others have said, can confirm that the #Isles are indeed trying to extend Brock Nelson and of course are trying to acquire a particular Swede that plays in Western Canada. Wonder who??" LaRocco tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Brock Nelson's performance plays a significant role in the team’s success. In the NY Islanders's wins, he has 20 points and a +17 rating. In the losses, he has 13 points and a -15 rating.

Nelson had a career-high 75 points and 36 goals in the 2022-23 season. In his 12-year NHL career, he has 564 points in 894 games. The Islanders are 25-22-7 and in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. They are fighting for a playoff spot and must decide what to do with Nelson.

Brock Nelson remained without a point in NY Islanders' 4-3 loss

Brock Nelson, #29 of the New York Islanders, looks on during an NHL game. (Credits: Getty)

The NY Islanders lost 3-4 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Friday after taking an early lead. Brock Nelson was held without a point in 21:27 minutes of ice time. He recorded two shots on goal with a rating of +1.

NY Islanders coach Patrick Roy pointed out the second-period mistakes.

“We played really well in the first and the third period,” Roy said, per NHL.com. “We were very good, took a 2-1 lead, and I think in the second period we lost a few coverages which caused two of the three goals. But it was a good effort by our guys. I thought it was a hard-fought game."

Simon Holmstrom scored first for the Islanders at 1:05 of the first period. The Jets tied the game 1-1 at 4:27, lifting the puck past Ilya Sorokin. The Islanders regained the lead at 12:07 with Marc Gatcomb's backhand goal.

Winnipeg tied the game at 2-2 at 4:23 of the second period with Gabriel Vilardi's goal. At 14:50, Nikolaj Ehlers scored to propel the Jets to a 3-2 lead. Vilardi scored again at 18:18 to make it 4-2. Kyle Palmieri scored at 11:07 of the third period but Winnipeg held on to win the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback